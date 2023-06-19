Euan McColm: Yeats was right about ideologues full of passionate conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: Yeats was right about ideologues full of passionate conviction

Yeats’s greatest poem may be bleak, but it contains wisdom that we should continue to heed more than a century after its publication.

A statue of the poet William Butler Yeats in Sligo, Ireland (Image: Pft/Shutterstock)
A statue of the poet William Butler Yeats in Sligo, Ireland (Image: Pft/Shutterstock)
By Euan McColm

You’re busy people, I know, so you may be forgiven if you missed the celebrations last Tuesday.

Every June 13, aficionados of the Irish poet William Butler Yeats – born on
that day in 1865 – commemorate his life and work. How exactly they do this, I’m not sure. Drink Guinness and worry, I suppose.

Anyway, if I’m honest, I only know about Yeats Day thanks to a note on Twitter from the Irish Embassy in London, which pointed out that this year marks the 100th anniversary of his receipt of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

That reminder sent me back to an English class in the mid-1980s, when we studied his poem, The Second Coming.

Perhaps the most famous of his works, it was written in the aftermath of the First World War and presents a rather grim view of the world. I loved it.

The poem is speckled with memorable lines: “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold”, “The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere the ceremony of innocence is drowned”, “And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?”

Even if you don’t know the poem, the chances are you’ll have heard a line or two. For the near 40 years since I first read it, I’ve carried a particular couplet with me. “The best,” wrote Yeats, “lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.”

In a poem filled with sometimes perplexing imagery, the clarity of these lines screams out. We recognise their truth, instantly.

Which of us hasn’t had to deal with someone so gripped by certainty – or self-belief – that they leave no room for questions? I wonder whether these lines have stayed with me because, for most of my working life, I’ve been writing about politics and its practitioners.

Of course, a necessary – if not always attractive – quality in anyone wishing to pursue and, crucially, sustain a career in politics is a degree of confidence. This, in itself, is not a problem. Confidence is a good thing and I daresay more of us should be better at it.

Rigid adherents to political ideologies won’t budge

But there comes a point where absolute, overwhelming certainty obliterates reality. We saw this happen with the rigid adherents to the ideology of Brexit who refused to entertain a scintilla of scepticism.

Those who dared suggest that departure from the European Union might have downsides were simply scaremongering. Even now, as those who warned Brexit would come at a devastating cost to the country and, in particular, its poorest inhabitants, the true-believin’ Brexiteer remains unmoved.

So convinced is he that he was right, he blames opponents to the project – powerless to affect it – rather than the project itself for its miserable consequences. The faith of the Eurosceptic fundamentalist remains unshaken.

Scottish independence supporters demonstrate in Glasgow (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)

A similar mindset may be found in the most enthusiastic supporters of Scottish independence. There is no doubt in the minds of those who participate in saltire-waving marches that Scotland is a victim of the union.

You will hear from them the claim that an independent Scotland would be richer and more successful; perhaps they’ll tell you that the only reason unionist parties wish to maintain the United Kingdom is because they are dependent on Scotland’s resources.

You may attempt to challenge these common assertions, perhaps, for example, by pointing out the existence of the Barnett formula, a mechanism that ensures public spending by the UK Government is higher, per capita, than in England. Your attempt to challenge the ideology of the nationalist will fail.

Yeats was right – be wary

And it is not only on matters constitutional that certainty drowns out scepticism. We truly are living in the era of the ideologue: a time when – during her brief, painful premiership last year – Liz Truss caused economic chaos with her belief that offsetting massive tax cuts with borrowing was in the country’s best interests; a time when, during a recent debate on the Equality Act, Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman – a mother of two and former medical student – said: “I have no idea what my chromosomes are. I have an assumption that they are probably XY but I don’t know”; a time when supporters of former US president Donald Trump turned out to greet him with cheers after he left court, charged with illegally retaining top-secret documents.

Yeats’s greatest poem may be bleak, but it contains wisdom that we should continue to heed more than a century after its publication. Let’s be wary of those whose passionate intensity overflows.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Aurimas Samalkis did a poor job of hiding his face as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Knife-wielding man chased ex and charged at police while carrying child
Post Thumbnail
'I will be back in Elgin at some point' says far-right activist Alek Yerbury…
Brechin YFC Ladies made history in 2022.
SAYFC TOW champions back on the ropes to defend their title
Moving home from university often involves an influx of belongings (Image: Africa Studio/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: As university ends, a new stage of parental worry begins
The butterflies to depict the charity Simba were ripped off the display.
Calls made for new security camera after Oban post box topper is vandalised again
Indie legends Circa Waves will play a rescheduled show in Aberdeen. Image supplied by Carry On Press
Circa Waves singer Kieran Shudall in 'tip-top shape' for Aberdeen show after recent health…
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco relishes long hours combining Ross County head of youth role with first-team…
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw, in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS Group
Nathan Shaw hailed for making potential count with bold move north to Caley Thistle
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player - Ross Allan
Wick Academy stalwart Ross Allan looks back on distinguished career after deciding to retire
Shaunee Hepburn shares her favourite Scottish spots. Image: Shaunee Hepburn
My Scotland: Explore the north-east with foodie Shaunee Hepburn

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]