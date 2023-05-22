John Ferry: Farage’s Brexit remorse shows the folly of separatism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Ferry: Farage’s Brexit remorse shows the folly of separatism

Brexit's biggest advocate has admitted leaving the EU wasn't a good move. Would Alex Salmond have said the same post-independence?

Though he didn't take the blame, Nigel Farage recently admitted that Brexit had not been a success (Image: Dominic Gwinn/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
By John Ferry

It was the most extraordinary admission.

Speaking on Newsnight last week, Nigel Farage, a man who has dedicated his political career to seeing Britain cut its links with the EU, accepted that the “leave” project has not turned out the way he had envisaged.

“Brexit has failed,” said Farage.

The presenter had just pointed out that a poll from last month showed 53% of Brits say Brexit was wrong, that around one in five leave voters regret their decision, and that the Office for Budget Responsibility – the body that officially analyses government finances – forecasts a 4% hit to the British economy over the medium to long term on the back of exiting the EU.

“We haven’t actually benefited from Brexit economically, when we could have done,” said Farage.

The problem is not with Brexit itself, you see, but rather the cack-handed way in which politicians who lack Farage’s zeal have implemented it. There was no recognition at all that Britain opting to end open trading with its biggest and closest markets was only ever going to be economically damaging, no matter who is charged with seeing it through.

The sunlit uplands of independence have turned out to be dreich wetlands, but that reality is simply dismissed as being a fault in the implementation process, rather than a fundamental and systemic problem with the plan.

If only proper patriots who really want to make Britain great again were in charge, then we’d be living the high life by now, footloose, fancy-free and richer than ever. Aye, right.

Farage’s search for scapegoats and excuses was a neat reminder of what happens when we let nationalist ideologues driven by misguided notions of pure sovereignty take us down a path of separation and division. It never works out the way they promised it would.

Just ask the fishermen working our coastlines, who now have to deal with reams of paperwork and bureaucracy as they struggle to export to European markets they previously had open access to.

Study suggests independent Scotland’s economy would shrink by at least 10%

The great irony with the likes of Farage is that, for all their railing against elites, when the revolution comes, it is they who maintain their privilege, while those they claim to be standing up for end up suffering.

Watching his interview, I was struck by the thought of Alex Salmond sitting in the same chair in, say, 2018, making his excuses for the failure of his own Scottish independence project. If Salmond had convinced enough of us to vote for his revolution in 2014, then the big day for formally cutting away from the UK would have taken place in March 2016.

Make no mistake, it would have been a disaster. The Salmond-Sturgeon 2014 independence prospectus was sold on the basis that Scotland’s structural fiscal deficit would be mitigated by ongoing multibillion-pound annual tax receipts from the North Sea. The reality in 2016 was oil revenues going into negative territory for the first time.

A recent study has highlighted the folly of separatism as a policy driver. In February, respected independent economist Richard Marsh (who undertook research on behalf of Nicola Sturgeon’s Sustainable Growth Commission, and who is a member of two Scottish Government expert groups advising on statistics and modelling) produced a report in which he demonstrated that a Scottish exit from the UK would lead to Scotland’s economy shrinking by at least 10%, with a quarter of a million job losses.

Are Scotland’s first ministers secretly relieved?

Having cut Scotland away from its in-place currency and tax base, the government of the new state would have no choice but to accept big cuts in public spending, even if partly offset by tax rises. This would hit Scotland’s most deprived communities hardest.

Overall, nearly 90,000 jobs would be under threat across public services, including local government, education, health, social care and residential care.

The study shows that areas less reliant on public sector employment for prosperity would still experience significant job market contraction. This is because of new barriers to trade with the rest of the UK, and reduced demand throughout the economy, with significant losses in finance, energy, agri-food and engineering.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2013 (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeenshire’s economy would stand to lose nearly 5% of employment just through new barriers to trade, closely followed by Edinburgh and Glasgow. There would be an estimated 17,000 jobs lost in Aberdeen.

You have to wonder if politicians like Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon and, now, Humza Yousaf are secretly glad they never won independence in 2014. Imagine any one of them sitting in the Newsnight hot seat, being confronted with those numbers after they had become a real-life consequence of their separation project.

No doubt they, like Farage, would look for scapegoats and, like him, refuse to accept that economic separation was always destined to fail. Let’s hope they never end up in that hot seat.

John Ferry is a regular commentator on Scottish politics and economics, a contributor to think tank These Islands, and finance spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats

