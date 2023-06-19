Uncapped Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi retains place in Canada squad for Gold Cup

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi has retained his place in Canada’s squad for the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Loturi was part of John Herdman’s squad for the Concacaf Nations League finals which took place in recent days, but the 22-year-old remains uncapped having been an unused substitute in both matches.

Canada defeated Panama 2-0 on Friday to reach the final of the competition, however they lost out by the same scoreline against United States earlier today.

There is little let up for Canada, who will now quickly turn their focus to the Gold Cup which they are jointly hosting with Untied States.

The tournament begins on Saturday, with Canada in a group with Guatemala, Cuba and the winner of a preliminary round match between Guadeloupe and Guyana.

Canada announce squad for 2023 Concacaf @GoldCup 🍁 Canada will open the tournament on Tuesday, June 27th in Toronto against the winner of a Guadeloupe-Guyana Preliminary Round match. TICKETS 🎫: https://t.co/EXmmHEX0r5#CANMNT x @CIBC pic.twitter.com/Cd3nO8g4hG — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 19, 2023

Loturi, who recently finished his debut season in Scotland with the Staggies having joined from Cavalry FC last summer, will hope to play his first national team action after being named in the 23-man squad.