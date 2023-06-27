Scott Begbie: ‘Hold your nerve’ is the latest meaningless phrase from a PM with no plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: ‘Hold your nerve’ is the latest meaningless phrase from a PM with no plan

While Rishi Sunak makes empty promises, ordinary folk are left with a sense of helplessness reinforced with hopelessness.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
By Scott Begbie

“Hold your nerve…” Is that seriously it?

At a time when interest rates are rocketing skywards and smacking hundreds of pounds a month onto mortgage payments for families across the country, that is the best the prime minister of the UK can come up with?

Well, that and: “Trust my plan”. It would help, of course, if Mr Sunak could tell us what the plan is. What wizard wheeze has he got up his sleeve to keep his promise of halving inflation by Christmas to help bring interest rates down?

Many homeowners are staring into a financial abyss – one that was opened up by Mr Sunak’s remarkably inept predecessor Liz Truss when she thought it would be a good idea to crash the economy.

But all Mr Sunak can do now is parrot empty phrases in a jumble of words that add up to the square root of nothing. They certainly don’t add up to some bold vision we can all get behind. That takes leadership, a quality the current prime minister is singularly lacking.

For pity’s sake, he couldn’t even turn up to back a vote condemning Boris Johnson for being a proven liar who debased the highest office in the UK. This was a matter for individual MPs, according to the current PM, and not for him to tell his MPs what to think or do.

Really? So, it’s perfectly fine for Johnson to have lied, then attacked the foundations of parliamentary democracy and justice while going full Trump on Westminster, is it?

Wait a minute, didn’t Mr Sunak waltz into Number 10 promising “integrity, professionalism and accountability”? When’s that going to start, then?

And, in the middle of all this, ordinary folk are left with a sense of helplessness reinforced with hopelessness.

Food bills are going up week on week – have you seen how much a tin of beans is these days? Inflation is running riot and putting a wrecking ball through household budgets. The gap between the haves and have-nots is widening on a daily basis.

Surely it is time for Mr Sunak to finally do the right thing and call a general election so we can rid ourselves of this spectacularly disastrous government?

Underlining all of this is Brexit – the disaster that just keeps on giving.

We can all see things going to wrack and ruin in front of our eyes. Why can’t the people who are supposed to be running the country realise that?

Instead, they seem too busy sticking the knife in each other. For heaven’s sake, there were even mumblings about bringing back the aforementioned absolute roaster who is Liz Truss.

There is no serious leadership, no tangible attempt to help ordinary people. The Tories are too busy jockeying for position to be the next leader of the opposition.

Surely it is time for Mr Sunak to finally do the right thing and call a general election so we can rid ourselves of this spectacularly disastrous government? And that’s the time when everyone in Scotland truly does need to hold their nerve – and vote for a better future for ourselves and the generations who come after us.

Hare we go!

We’re in for a colourful summer, and one that should see people haring across the north-east to catch the spectacular sculptures which will form The Big Hop Trail.

This is the splendid innovation that will help Clan Cancer Support celebrate its 40th anniversary, by installing 40 six-foot hares across the region, after they have been transformed into masterpieces by talented artists. A sneak preview of one of the hares – Night and Day by Bryan Angus – shows just how much creativity will be at play.

It’s a brilliant idea that will raise awareness – and funds – for this wonderful charity that does so much to make a difference in so many lives.

Artist MrASingh painting his hare sculpture for the Big Hop Trail (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)

Not only that, it underlines the transformative power of art, bringing a splash of colour and vibrancy to places across the city and further afield. Personally, I can’t wait to see Stonehaven’s hare put in place down at the harbour.

Of course, the hares are following a trail already established by previous such projects, such as the lighthouses, which were so popular back in 2021 and ended up raising £324,000 for Clan.

Once the trail is officially launched on July 2, there’s only one thing to do. Hop to it

That saw families spending the summer “bagging” the sculptures in their different locations, creating a real air of excitement and a plethora of social media photos and posts that underlined the fun everyone was having.

So, once the trail is officially launched on July 2, there’s only one thing to do. Hop to it and give Clan Cancer Support the boost it deserves.

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

More from Press and Journal

Explore Cuthberts Brae this weekend.
Scott Smith invites garden fans to explore some hidden gems
Local communities can get involved with rewilding, for the benefit of everyone (Image: Arthur Palmer/Shutterstock)
Steve Micklewright: Misunderstood rewilding is key to land reform in Scotland
Escone directors Kevin Wyness and Mike Charles.
Aberdeen firm Escone in growth push after £500,00 contract wins
Hamish Ritchie pictured celebrating after scoring for Peterhead.
Peterhead: Hamish Ritchie keen to 'kick on' following injury-stricken campaign
The incident happened on School Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief found dragging stolen lawnmowers around Aberdeen street
Amputee Lorna Mackenzie, from Culloden, will attempt a bungee jump from a 160-foot crane in September. Image: DC Thomson/Highland Hospice
'I can do this': One-legged Lorna, 69, ready for 160ft Loch Ness bungee jump
Glamping pods in John O'Groats feature in this week's update. Image: James McColl/DC Thomson/Chris Donnan
Coffee and cake trailer off the table after council warning, glamping pods on the…
Craig Brown salutes the fans at full time after a win in his last game in charge at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Scottish football mourns the loss of a giant of the game in…
Golden Shears World Champion Gwion Evans from Wales.
A day to remember at the Golden Shears World Championships
To go with story by Danica Ollerova. Aberdeen Arts Centre musical commission Picture shows; Aberdeen Arts Centre musical commission. Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen Arts Centre Date; Unknown
£2 million funding pot to help north-east’s third sector reach net-zero