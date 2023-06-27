Duncan Shearer: Scottish football mourns the loss of a giant of the game in Craig Brown

Scottish football has lost a true giant of the game following the sad news of Craig Brown’s death at 82.

The extensive tributes being paid by all and sundry in the game tell you everything you need to know about the man.

When I think about Craig I regard him as the man who made my dream come true.

I was lucky enough to make a few Scotland squads under Andy Roxburgh but it was when Craig succeeded him in the dugout that I finally realised my dream of earning an international cap.

I am indebted to Craig for not only handing me my debut but also for helping me earn all seven of my international caps.

It is no understatement to say playing for Scotland was the highlight of my career and Craig is the man who gave me that opportunity.

For that I’m eternally grateful.

Today Scottish football mourns the loss of Craig Brown, the former men’s national team manager and one of the most beloved personalities in the game. — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) June 26, 2023

As my manager he was a man who was thorough, studied the opposition and knew every weakness of them.

I can say this, no Scottish player went out on the pitch less than fully prepared and briefed on what they were facing on his watch.

But off the pitch he was a master at knowing when you had to be focused and when to be relaxed.

So many players owe their international career to Craig but many of us were given a helping hand into coaching by him too.

There’s a fair chance most of the Scottish guys working in the game encountered Craig at some point while gaining their coaching badges with the SFA at Largs.

That was where I really got to know him.

He loved a laugh, always had a story about a player or manager and you could easily lose hours spent listening to him telling tales.

But no matter how busy he was he always made time for you.

Hand on heart I can say there was not one occasion where he walked past me and did not stop to speak.

He made a point of saying hello all the time and I’m sure that is borne out in the warmth of the tributes which have followed the news of his death on Monday.

He was well respected and much loved by all who knew him.

Dons must be quick if they want Williams on board

Aberdeen will need to move quickly if they want to secure the services of Rhys Williams.

The word is out that Liverpool are willing to let the central defender leave the club if a suitable offer is received.

That has alerted the Dons who are in the market for defenders after losing Mattie Pollock, Liam Scales, Ross McCrorie and Hayden Coulson from their backline.

He would be a great addition to Barry Robson’s side.

There are not many players with Champions League and Premier League experience on the market and within Aberdeen’s reach.

At 22, the 6ft 5in Williams has his whole career ahead of him and there is no doubting he is a talented player after stepping into the breach to help Liverpool qualify for the Champions League in 2021.

A central defensive injury crisis meant it was left to Williams and Nat Phillips to help Liverpool get over the line and both did just that.

Their contribution was hailed by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp in what was a difficult campaign for the then champions of England.

A former England under-21 international, Williams has had spells on loan at Swansea City and Blackpool in the last two seasons.

I’m sure Leighton Clarkson can sell Aberdeen and Scottish football to Williams and if a deal can be done it would another impressive acquisition for the Dons.

Shinnie wait continues

The one player Aberdeen fans are waiting for this week though is Graeme Shinnie.

A three-year deal is on the table for the midfielder if he leaves Wigan Athletic and Shinnie has made it clear he would love to come back.

At 31 he can easily play for another four years minimum at the top level and it would be a big coup if the Dons can bring him back for pre-season training which begins this week.

Pre-season nightmares resurface

It’s an important part of the season but boy was pre-season a time of year I hated as a player.

I can recall as a young lad at Chelsea the four mile run along the beach at Aberystwyth before completing more runs up the dunes and then of course the four mile run back.

Seeing team-mates being sick was a regular occurrence. We’d be told we’re getting fit. No we weren’t, we were being made to feel ill.

It’s not like that now of course.

The days of Seaton Park for pre-season with Aberdeen are long gone and I first noticed a change at Aberdeen when Stuart Hogg was fitness coach there.

Hoggy was insistent we should train how we play. He pointed to the calf and Achilles injuries happening as proof we had to change things.

That meant hills were gone and flat running was the way ahead.

The days of having a complete break are long gone too.

Nowadays players are given training programmes to follow during the close season.

The fitter you can be the quicker the ball can be back out and working on shape and passages of play can be where the focus is.

Busy summer ahead for the Highland clubs

It’s early days in the transfer window but I was hoping to see some more activity in the Highlands.

Ross County have lost two experienced players in Alex Iacovitti and Keith Watson leaving Jack Baldwin and Dylan Smith as the main central defenders at the club as it stands.

Smith is a talented prospect but he’s still only 16 and the need for some experience is clear to see.

It’s encouraging that Scott Allardice and Kyle Turner are on board. They are two players with Scottish football experience which is sorely needed at the club.

But clearly there is still a lot of work to be done.

It’s always been tough historically attracting players to the Highlands.

Players tend to have two or three offers and staying near to home can be seen as the safer option compared to moving to the north of Scotland.

Those who do well tend to be snapped up quickly when their contracts expire to the point it feels every summer is a major rebuild for the two big teams in the region.

It’s early days in the window but both County boss Malky Mackay and Billy Dodds at Caley Thistle have a lot of work ahead of them.

Championship getting harder every year for Inverness

A seventh season in the Championship awaits Caley Thistle and the task looks to be getting harder with each passing year.

For years I looked at my old club as a steady Premiership side but it feels as if they are firmly Championship calibre after so long out the top flight.

The result of not being in the top tier is that every year wages are being cut, squads are being trimmed and winning promotion is becoming tougher.

They did brilliantly to reach the Scottish Cup final last season but we can’t ignore the fact they failed to make the play-offs.

When you fail to finish just above halfway in a 10-team league it is disappointing and the difficulty seems to be increasing every season.

Dundee United have been busy in their recruitment while Queen’s Park are ramping up and Dunfermline will want to make a mark on their return to the Championship.

Meanwhile at Inverness it has been two in, two out so far and the wait for confirmation on key players such as Billy Mckay continues.

He was a key player last season and he deserves to lead the line again in my opinion.