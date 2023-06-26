The Big Hop Trail: Interactive map as 40 sculptures set to be unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Big Hop Trail: Interactive map as 40 sculptures set to be unveiled

Clan Cancer Support is putting the final touches in place ahead of the July 2 launch.

By Ellie Milne
Clan big hop
(L-R) Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager and Fiona Fernie, Clan’s chief executive. Image: Clan.

Forty colourful hare sculptures will start popping up around the north and north-east this week.

Clan Cancer Support has been working hard to bring The Big Hop Trail to life for the past year and the team is now putting the final touches in place ahead of the July 2 launch.

Over the next week, the 6ft sculptures will be installed at their new homes where they will be on display until the end of September.

Most of the sculptures will spring up around Aberdeen city centre, including Duthie Park, Union Square and Pittodrie, and Aberdeenshire spots, such as Haddo House and Aden Country Park.

Two of the hares will be shipped north to Lerwick and Kirkwall, while another couple will be installed in Elgin and Fochabers.

The Press and Journal has created an interactive map so you can plan your way around the trail.

Dedicated app for The Big Hop Trail

The trail coincides with the charity’s 40th anniversary with each hare representing a year of Clan’s commitment to supporting people affected by cancer.

On Saturday, Clan will also launch its dedicated app, featuring fun facts and rewards to unlock, so you can also keep track of all the sculptures you have visited.

Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager, said: “This project has been 12 months in the making so it’s going to be a very exciting week when we start to see the hares appearing.

Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail manager, is excited to see the hares installed across the north and north-east. Image: Clan Cancer Support.

“We are excited to share with the public all of the creativity and fantastic artistry. It really has been lovely to see the hares come to life, and I’m looking forward to seeing much people enjoy the sculptures.

“All of the artists have got behind Clan and now an army of volunteers and staff will be safely delivering the hares from 8am on Monday.

“So, my plea would be for everyone to support the trail, to care for the hares and to enjoy it.”

Hare inspired by Harry Styles

Local and national artists have got involved to create 40 different designs, pulling inspiration from folklore, north-east landscapes and even singer Harry Styles.

Schoolchildren from across the region have also got involved with the design process and their mini hares will also be available to view as part of The Wee Hop.

At the start of the year, the charity shared a sneak preview of the first completed sculpture Night and Day by award-winning printmaker and painter Bryan Angus.

The hare named Night and Day, designed by Bryan Angus, will be installed at Deeside Activity Park this week. Image: Clan Cancer Support.

Mr Angus, from Banff, incorporated scenes of Aberdeenshire beauty spots Bennachie and Tap O’Noth in his hare design.

In September, all 40 of the hare sculptures will go up for sale at auction with all funds to benefit the charity.

The Big Hop Trail is the second public art event Clan has organised in partnership with Wild in Art following its successful lighthouse trail in 2021.

Sales from the 50 lighthouse sculptures raised £324,000.

Have you seen any of the hare sculptures being installed? If so, send a photo to livenews@ajl.co.uk 

