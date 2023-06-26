The Big Hop Trail: Interactive map as 40 sculptures set to be unveiled

Forty colourful hare sculptures will start popping up around the north and north-east this week.

Clan Cancer Support has been working hard to bring The Big Hop Trail to life for the past year and the team is now putting the final touches in place ahead of the July 2 launch.

Over the next week, the 6ft sculptures will be installed at their new homes where they will be on display until the end of September.

Most of the sculptures will spring up around Aberdeen city centre, including Duthie Park, Union Square and Pittodrie, and Aberdeenshire spots, such as Haddo House and Aden Country Park.

Two of the hares will be shipped north to Lerwick and Kirkwall, while another couple will be installed in Elgin and Fochabers.

The Press and Journal has created an interactive map so you can plan your way around the trail.

Dedicated app for The Big Hop Trail

The trail coincides with the charity’s 40th anniversary with each hare representing a year of Clan’s commitment to supporting people affected by cancer.

On Saturday, Clan will also launch its dedicated app, featuring fun facts and rewards to unlock, so you can also keep track of all the sculptures you have visited.

Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager, said: “This project has been 12 months in the making so it’s going to be a very exciting week when we start to see the hares appearing.

“We are excited to share with the public all of the creativity and fantastic artistry. It really has been lovely to see the hares come to life, and I’m looking forward to seeing much people enjoy the sculptures.

“All of the artists have got behind Clan and now an army of volunteers and staff will be safely delivering the hares from 8am on Monday.

“So, my plea would be for everyone to support the trail, to care for the hares and to enjoy it.”

Hare inspired by Harry Styles

Local and national artists have got involved to create 40 different designs, pulling inspiration from folklore, north-east landscapes and even singer Harry Styles.

Schoolchildren from across the region have also got involved with the design process and their mini hares will also be available to view as part of The Wee Hop.

At the start of the year, the charity shared a sneak preview of the first completed sculpture Night and Day by award-winning printmaker and painter Bryan Angus.

Mr Angus, from Banff, incorporated scenes of Aberdeenshire beauty spots Bennachie and Tap O’Noth in his hare design.

In September, all 40 of the hare sculptures will go up for sale at auction with all funds to benefit the charity.

The Big Hop Trail is the second public art event Clan has organised in partnership with Wild in Art following its successful lighthouse trail in 2021.

Sales from the 50 lighthouse sculptures raised £324,000.

Have you seen any of the hare sculptures being installed? If so, send a photo to livenews@ajl.co.uk