Catherine Deveney: NHS must find its way back to being a compassionate community, not a corporate entity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: NHS must find its way back to being a compassionate community, not a corporate entity

The NHS has been treated like a business. It’s now a failing business.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing picket outside St Thomas' Hospital in London during February (Image: London News Pictures/Shutterstock)
Members of the Royal College of Nursing picket outside St Thomas' Hospital in London during February (Image: London News Pictures/Shutterstock)
By Catherine Deveney

Rakesh Singh lives in the slums of Kalighat, the red-light district of Kolkata, India. At 13, he contends with big issues; he has seen life already.

His serious, dark eyes fill with fear and concern when talking about his parents, who, he says, he loves most in the world. God forbid they leave him. But they might die. His father’s health is not good.

On camera, Rakesh struggles visibly before losing an internal, emotional battle, his eyes filling with tears. “I want to be a doctor when I grow up,” he says, wiping his hands across his eyes. “I want to open a clinic so that I can help people in need.”

Watching Rakesh’s film this week, the 75th anniversary of the NHS, was particularly poignant. Last week, we had the King’s Fund health report, which highlighted the NHS’s “poor” performance. Britain came second last out of 19 wealthy countries for life expectancy and for survival after heart attack or stroke, while cancer survival rates were “below average”.

What has got lost along the way? Rakesh’s words hold an answer. They provide not a new insight, but an old one that has become submerged under layers of needless complexity in the NHS’s 75 years.

Quotation from columnist Catherine Deveney on the 75th anniversary of the NHS: 'Surveys show passionate support remains for the NHS’s founding principles. It’s just that people don’t want to die for them.'

In 2010, when Labour last lost power, 70% of the public were satisfied with our health service. Now, the annual survey of attitudes shows a public satisfaction rate of just 29%, with respondents naming long waiting lists, understaffing, and lack of government funding as the major frustrations.

The Conservatives have allowed the NHS to putrefy, slowly decomposing in a political regime of neglect, mismanagement and indifference. It is steadily splitting into a two-tier system, with ordinary people increasingly turning to private healthcare.

Surveys show passionate support remains for the NHS’s founding principles. It’s just that people don’t want to die for them.

This week, the King’s Fund survey, along with the Health Foundation and the Nuffield Trust, highlighted years of underinvestment. Lack of money causes lack of pride and lack of motivation. There’s a resulting deterioration in culture and attitude, an increasing sense of disillusionment and hopelessness from staff, combined with poor management that emphasises hierarchy rather than collaboration.

The NHS has been treated like a business. It’s now a failing business.

Van with NHS Scotland signage.
The annual survey of attitudes towards the NHS shows a public satisfaction rate of just 29% (Image: Tana888/Shutterstock)

Predictions suggest that, by 2036, the NHS will be short of 570,000 staff. Currently, shortages are being filled by agency workers. It’s far more financially lucrative to work in an NHS ward as a temporary bank nurse than a permanent NHS one.

Who can blame staff for giving up poorly paid jobs and switching to NHS agency rates? But the £6 billion agency bill isn’t paid from some external source. The NHS pays. WE pay. Why isn’t that money invested in a proper salary rise for NHS workers in the first place?

Access to good healthcare is a human right for all

Rakesh Singh wants to be a doctor because he wants to cure his dad. So many people in his community suffer from cancer. “I want to cure them,” he says. Listening to him, it seems so obvious what has gone AWOL in our NHS: the vocational drive; the person-centred approach; the desire to do a job because you care.

It is hard to imagine any greater motivator than a sick parent, a helpless child, a loved one that you need to heal. Someone you think of when you deal with strangers. When you watch any charity run, what motivates that participant who lumbers in last in the ridiculous bear suit? The people they lost or nearly lost.

Rakesh is educated by a wonderful charity called New Light that looks after children from complex backgrounds, often the children of sex workers in the Kalighat. The children’s stories are online: short, sweet, recordings of hopes and dreams from kids who know that education is the path to a future.

At its heart, the NHS will never function effectively unless it is driven by deep care and concern

Rakesh’s motivation to be a doctor is not just the desire to help his own personal family, but to assist the community of New Light. “I want to help New Light just like New Light has supported me,” he says earnestly. “I want to make it bigger.”

The NHS, too, should be that kind of compassionate community, one that inspires similar loyalty, that grows. Not a corporate entity where senior managers talk about “my service”. Not a kingdom with competing power bases.

The access to good healthcare is a human right for all, not a privilege for the few. Staff need to be appreciated and renumerated appropriately to create a culture that motivates and inspires pride.

But, at its heart, the NHS will never function effectively unless it is driven by deep care and concern. It’s a simple message, brought home so powerfully by a 13-year-old boy in the slums of Kalighat who has never had the good fortune to experience that kind of care, yet dreams of providing it.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A lonely widow has lost her life savings to a fraudster who pretended to be the chief executive of an offshore firm - using photos of an American actor. The fake North Sea boss, who called himself Robert Vincent, began catfishing the 91-year-old pensioner from Ontario, Canada, via Instagram more than a year ago. He claimed to feature in sent images of Peter Marc Jacobson, a television producer who created The Nanny and also appeared in episodes of Beverly Hills 90210 and Dynasty Picture shows; Fake Robert Vincent (Peter Marc Jacobson) and the Armada platform in the North Sea. N/A. Supplied by Romance fraud victim/Harbour Energy group Date; Unknown
Fake North Sea boss drained widow’s life savings in scam using US sitcom creator's…
White-tailed eagle
Rare white-tailed eagle visits 20 National Trust for Scotland sites in three months
Peterhead signing Arran Smith. Image: Peterhead FC.
Peterhead sign former Aberdeen academy player Arran Smith
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jay McIntosh was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh Picture shows; Jay McIntosh. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Attempted murderer jailed after night of brutal violence in Buckie
Keith Watson said he thoroughly enjoyed his five years with Ross County. Image: SNS Group
Ex-captain Keith Watson reflects on his five seasons at Ross County
Inside the new Nairn gym following its renovation. Image: Dan Moore Elite Training
Ex-footballer's new Nairn gym racks up more than 100 members in first week
A banner protests the closure of Bucksburn Swimming Pool in Aberdeen, which is now shut (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Helen Frost: Closing public swimming pools is a catastrophic move for many reasons
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Jake Davidson is tracked by David Carson when he was at Queen's Park last season. Now they are Inverness team-mates - both capable of playing at right-back. Image: SNS.
Jake Davidson has chance to nail down Caley Thistle right-back spot, as Billy Dodds…
Queen Camilla accepts the Laphroaig whiskies from Duncan Taylor director Evan Robertson in Edinburgh.
Huntly firm presents three bottles of King's favourite tipple to Queen Camilla