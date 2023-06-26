Jim Hunter: Taxing the ultrarich more would guarantee our NHS another 75 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Hunter: Taxing the ultrarich more would guarantee our NHS another 75 years

1940s-style taxation would let today’s Britain tackle housing shortages, sort out social care and get the NHS into better shape.

A National Health Service hospital in 1948, when the NHS was founded (Image: Universal History Archive/Shutterstock)
By Jim Hunter

Folded carefully away in my parents’ West Highland home, when I was born there in May 1948, would have been one of the Ministry of Information leaflets delivered that spring to every UK household.

Printed on cheap and soon discolouring paper of the sort favoured by government in those years of post-war austerity, it bore an official crest and carried this heading in block capitals: THE NEW NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE.

“Your new National Health Service begins on 5th July,” ran the leaflet’s opening sentences. “What is it? How do you get it?”

Then came this introduction to what, in 1948, was a globally unique experiment.

“It will provide you with all medical, dental and nursing care. Everyone – rich or poor, man, woman or child – can use it or any part of it. There are no charges, except for a few special items.

“There are no insurance qualifications. But it is not a ‘charity’. You are all paying for it, mainly as taxpayers, and it will relieve your money worries in times of illness.”

Seventy-five years on, those words retain much of their power – not least because they speak to the existence in 1940s Britain of something that has largely gone from the Britain of 2023.

This something was a political willingness to take action of a sort that made it the moral and financial responsibility of the nation as a whole to help both families and individuals avoid or get out of difficulties they couldn’t possibly escape from on their own.

Not least among such difficulties back then were those arising from the misery caused by the onset of ill-health being compounded by ever-escalating doctor’s bills.

And, so, the Labour government elected by a landslide in 1945 (and, more especially, that government’s health secretary, Aneurin Bevan) set about ensuring that all of Britain’s people, irrespective of their financial circumstances, would be able to access medical care of a type that had previously been beyond the reach of lots of working families.

Embarking on a revolution to help the many

This was to embark on a revolution. And, like all revolutions, it provoked no end of opposition. From the Conservative Party. From much of the medical profession – a profession that feared the erosion both of its independence and its earning capacity. From local authorities, charities and other organisations previously in charge of hospitals about to be nationalised in order to standardise their services and to ensure that these services were available to everyone.

But eventually, by the summer of 1948, the job was done and the NHS brought into being.

“No society can legitimately call itself civilised,” Aneurin Bevan was to write of this achievement, “if a sick person is denied medical aid because of lack of means.”

Imagine what might be accomplished if thinking of this sort were to be applied to some of today’s most pressing social problems.

Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan was the minister of health responsible for the formation of the National Health Service (Image: David Cole/Shutterstock)

Suppose it were to be accepted that no society, ours included, can call itself civilised until all its people have adequate homes; all its children have access to free childcare and adequate nutrition; all its more elderly members are automatically assured of high-quality social care.

We’d be told – just as we’re told daily about the supposed impossibility of rescuing Bevan’s NHS from the various crises now engulfing it – that, while it would doubtless be nice to do these things, they’re sadly unaffordable.

But is that true? The NHS, it’s worth recalling, took shape in a Britain that was hugely poorer than the Britain of today – a country reeling from the immense costs incurred in the course of its then recently concluded war with Nazi Germany.

Today’s politicians should learn from Bevan’s example

So how, in the face of these grimly adverse circumstances, did Bevan and his colleagues set about making a reality of their vision of universally available healthcare?

By doing something that next to no mainstream politician is presently willing to do. By presiding over a tax regime designed to tap the wealth of richer segments of the population in ways that made a worthwhile proportion of this wealth available for purposes such as setting up the NHS.

Today, the 50 richest families in the UK have more wealth between them than the 33 million people constituting the less affluent half of the country’s population

There is plenty of scope for similar action in the Britain of 2023 – a country where inequality is now so acute that, as revealed earlier this month, the 50 richest families in the UK have more wealth between them than the 33 million people constituting the less affluent half of the country’s population.

So, when might a chunk of this wealth be accessed – by means of 1940s-style taxation – to enable today’s Britain to tackle housing shortages, sort out social care and get the embattled NHS into better shape?

Not any time soon, I fear. Which is a great pity. I won’t be seeing another 75 birthdays. But I’d like to think the NHS, though just six weeks my junior, might do exactly that.

Jim Hunter is a historian, award-winning author and Emeritus Professor of History at the University of the Highlands and Islands

