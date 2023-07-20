David Ross: Relocating CalMac HQ further north could heal damaged relationships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

David Ross: Relocating CalMac HQ further north could heal damaged relationships

There have long been arguments that CalMac’s hub should be in Oban or Stornoway. Wouldn't a move further north make sense?

Passengers on the Iona ferry (Image: Global Warming Images/Shutterstock)
By David Ross

Earlier this month, the Financial Times carried a report on certain businesses leaving Canary Wharf.

The 128-acre site in London’s eastern Docklands was transformed into a global hub of international capitalism during the financial services boom of the 1980s. Around 120,000 people work beside the Thames in 30 huge office buildings: the biggest financial players, with a shopping centre underground to cater for their expensive tastes – everything from Roka sushi to Ralph Lauren T-shirts. But, now, some are departing.

Clifford Chance, the huge international law firm, announced in November that it is returning to the old financial district the City of London. Last month the giant bank HSBC said it too was moving back to the City.

The FT pointed to London’s working patterns changing, with a full five days in the office rare since Covid lockdowns. Hybrid home and office working is continuing. Transport for London say numbers of people commuting to work on Mondays and Fridays remain at about half their pre-pandemic levels, and around 70% the rest of the week.

Some of Canary Wharf’s corporate residents evidently don’t need so much space after the pandemic. Calamitous episodes often demand radical change. It is something the Scottish Government, owners of ferry company Caledonian MacBrayne (CalMac), should ponder for the waterfront on another great river.

CalMac’s fortunes in recent years have been a metaphor for the pandemic itself. Technical and engineering failures spreading, infecting the network from the Clyde to the Minch. Its aged ferries breaking down with such regularity that its relationship with the island communities it serves has been seriously damaged, perhaps fatally.

Generations of Hebrideans have relied on CalMac and its predecessor David MacBrayne to provide literally lifeline services. Their disruption was one of the facts of their life.

Across the years, the words “she is not coming today” were accompanied by a deep, resigned sigh in island homes. It was in the Hebridean DNA to complain about but, at the same time, defend the company against the uncertainty of privatisation. Not so much now.

Trust has been broken across the network, particularly in places like South Uist. It lost its direct ferry service to the mainland for weeks at the start of the most economically important part of the year.

CalMac’s ailments stretch over long years

It has not been the fault of the operator CalMac Ferries Ltd, which doesn’t even own its accident-prone vessels. Neither is it all down to the decisions made over the contract for the two overdue and over-budget ferries still languishing at Ferguson Marine shipyard on the Clyde. They may have come to symbolise the company’s malaise, but the roots of CalMac’s ailments stretch over long years – at least back before 2005, when the then Scottish Executive put CalMac’s routes out to competitive tender.

Labour and Lib Dem ministers and, after them, the SNP Scottish Government accepted their officials’ advice that this was the only way to conform with EU state aid rules. Why these civil servants were so determined not to at least test the exemption that Europe appeared to offer has never been explained.

The Glen Sannox Caledonian MacBrayne ferry in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Their determination cost CalMac dear, in terms of both finance and structure. A coherent entity was broken up into half a dozen companies, some based offshore.

The issue of CalMac’s HQ on the pier at Gourock has been even more longstanding. Its location by the Clyde owes much to its company history. In 1973, Caledonian MacBrayne was formed from the amalgamation of David MacBrayne Ltd and the Caledonian Steam Packet Company. The latter’s steamers, with their black-topped yellow funnels, offered generations the opportunity to cruise the Clyde, calling in at piers up and down the Firth.

Today, just two services sail from Gourock – neither to islands, but to Dunoon and Kilcreggan on the other side of the river. Both are for passengers only.

Is it time to alter course?

There has long been an argument that CalMac’s hub should have been in Oban. It has more routes than any other port, with direct links to Colonsay, Islay (although not its main service), Mull (and on to Iona), Lismore, Coll, Tiree, Barra and South Uist (in winter). It is also the geographic centre of the CalMac network. Gourock is at its south-eastern periphery – a wee bit as Westminster and Whitehall are to the rest of the UK.

A relocation would be a clear statement that CalMac recognises the islands as its raison d’être

Western Isles councillors, however, have long argued that the HQ should move to Stornoway. It would be a bold thing for ministers to do, but it could alter the entire psychology of the operation. Islanders facing an Atlantic storm can doubt just how truly empathetic CalMac managers can be when located a three-quarters-of-an-hour train journey from the centre of Glasgow.

Such a relocation would be a clear statement that CalMac recognises the islands as its raison d’être. Even for government ministers to say they would consider it would be a signal that they know CalMac needs to alter course.

David Ross is a veteran Highland journalist, author and a supporter of Community Land Scotland

