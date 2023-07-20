Horror and humour as Elgin playwright Morna Pearson breathes new life into a north-east Dracula

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Horror and humour as Elgin playwright Morna Pearson breathes new life into a north-east Dracula

Dracula: Mina's Reckoning is set in the north-east and will have its world premiere in Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre

By Scott Begbie
Morna Pearson at Slains Castle
Elgin-born playwright Morna Pearson is looking forward to her new play, Dracula: Mina's Reckoning, having its world premiere at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by National Theatre of Scotland/Photographer Richard Frew.

Horror is being born this week – and Elgin-born playwright Morna Pearson is anxious.

For rehearsals have just started for her newest work, Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning – her first large-scale production set for a world premiere at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre.

Right now the creative team, from actors to director Sally Cookson, to Morna herself are putting the flesh on the bones of her riveting script, which transports the action of Bram Stoker’s iconic gothic horror to the north-east of Scotland.

“There is a lot of emotion, excitement is one of them, and a healthy amount of nerves,” said Morna at this milestone moment for the play, a co-production between the National Theatre Of Scotland, Aberdeen Performing Art in association with Coventry’s Belgrade Theatre.

Morna Pearson and Danielle Jam
Playwright Morna Pearson and actor Danielle Jam at Slains Castle, Bram Stoker”s inspiration for Castle Dracula. Image:  Supplied by National Theatre of Scotland/Photographer Richard Frew.

Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning will have its world premiere in Aberdeen

“There is excitement about what’s going to come up. Not everything is set in stone so there’s room for developing things and refining the story and it’s a really exciting team of creatives and actors.”

Adding to the excitement and nerves is the fact the show will premiere in September at His Majesty’s – the place where Morna first fell in love with theatre – before embarking on an extensive tour, including Eden Court in Inverness and Dundee Rep Theatre.

“This will be my first north-east debut and it means a lot to have my first large-scale theatre production opening in Aberdeen,” said Morna.

“His Majesty’s is where, when I did drama in high school, we did our theatre trips. That’s where I saw musicals and other productions and it was part of my inspiration to go and study drama and then become a writer.”

Cast of Dracula
The cast of Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning:  Supplied by National Theatre of Scotland

Morna’s take on Dracula, alongside acclaimed director Sally, offers a unique perspective. It is rooted firmly in the north-east, set in 1897 in an insane asylum for women in Aberdeenshire – the cast is all female or non-binary – and told through the eyes of Mina Murray, who is seeking refuge from the terrors she has encountered.

Morna Pearson’s north-east Dracula will have horror – and light humour

“You can expect horror, light humour just to balance out the entertainment because it can’t be full on scary or dark. But it will explore themes such as power, abuses of power, trauma and addiction as well,” said Morna, adding the work was very much based around Aberdeen and Cruden Bay.

“I think all my writing has a north-east twist because that’s where my imagination grew up. It constantly provides inspiration as a place and I’m more comfortable writing characters that are from the north-east. So Aberdeen takes the place of London and Cruden Bay takes the place of Whitby, from the novel.”

But make no mistake, Morna intends her Doric-infused Dracula carry the same chilling scares as Stoker’s novel as Mina – played by Aberdeen’s own rising star Danielle Jam – unfolds her tale of terror.

“The novel is structured brilliantly because there’s so much information unknown that slowly unfolds and I’ve tried to do that on stage, so it will have that Gothic horror novel feel, with that brooding tension and sense of unease. It will definitely have moments of horror.”

Morna Pearson went back to Bram Stoker’s novel for inspiration

Morna is aware there have been countless screen versions of Dracula, first published in 1897, from Bella Lugosi via Christopher Lee to, most recently, Claes Bang in a BBC version.

“I have seen some of those versions in the past but I didn’t try to rewatch them or dwell on them. I wanted to use the novel as the primary inspiration, because so many versions have made up their own rules,” she said.

Morna added: “I wanted the freedom to make decisions without worrying it seemed like I had copied something else. I’ve tried to stay away from the cliches and remind ourselves about what is in the novel.”

Bram Stoker
Dracula author Bram Stoker was inspired by Slains Castle.

As well as going back to the book’s roots, Morna also followed in the footsteps of Bram Stoker himself, with a recent photoshoot at Slains Castle – the historic spot at Cruden Bay which sparked the author’s imagination.

“You can understand why it inspired Castle Dracula. Despite the fact there’s not much left of it, you could still feel the rooms were narrow and there’s a creepy basement and the octagonal room that’s mentioned in the novel.”

But it’s her home town of Elgin that feeds into the heart of her Dracula – not least the humour that flashes through the play like seams of silver against the dark, said Morna.

“There is a sense of humour to Elgin, that no matter how dark life gets there’s always humour and that runs throughout my work in general.”

Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee was an iconic screen version of Dracula.

Creative team honing Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning ready for its tour

For now, Morna is hard at work with the rest of the team, honing Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning ready for its world premiere and tour.

“I think it’s exciting to get different people’s perspectives on it. I hope audiences will be entertained and thrilled by the production – and scared.”

Dracula: Mina’s Reckoning has its world premiere at His Majesty’s Theatre from Saturday September 2 to Saturday September 9, before going to the Theatre Royal Glasgow, from September 13 to 16, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling, from September 21 to 23, Eden Court in Inverness on September 29 to 30, Dundee Rep Theatre on October 6 and 7, Edinburgh Festival Theatre on October 12 and 14, then Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, on October 19 and 21.

For more information visit nationaltheatrescotland.com

