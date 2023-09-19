Rebecca Buchan: Indifference to sexual assault allegations shows how dangerously desensitised we are

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebecca Buchan: Indifference to sexual assault allegations shows how dangerously desensitised we are

People acting like serious allegations of sexual abuse, assault and rape are no big deal is just what perpetrators rely on.

Russell Brand, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a channel 4 dispatches documentary
After denying allegations of sexual assault and rape, Russell Brand leaves a London theatre where he performed live comedy and received a standing ovation on Saturday night (Image: James Manning/PA Wire)
By Rebecca Buchan

Last week, hours before news of the allegations against Russell Brand broke, my phone became a hive of activity, with a flurry of messages from friends from across the UK media.

“Something big is going down. I hear it’s going to be the biggest story to come out this year,” one of them sent.

The rumour mill was busy. Stories emerged of the Times and Sunday Times newsrooms going into lockdown so nothing could be leaked. I was buzzing.

I briefed our live news team on what I had heard, and prepped them to be on the lookout for any breaking news dropping, should we need to be all over it. But I didn’t need to wait long until my sources knew what it was all about.

“Oh, it’s just Russell Brand being accused of rape.”

There was a certain implication in the use of the word “just” that raised my hackles.

I told my team they could stand down. It wasn’t one for us. I was met with, responses like: “Why am I not surprised?” and “Hardly the biggest story of the year”.

As the hours passed, more information started to come out. In fact, the first official confirmation I had of the story was a video from the man himself, denying everything.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream media, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And, as I have written about in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,” Brand said.

“During this time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about that now, as well.”

And it was that “transparency” which has led us to a situation where, to many, these allegations are not being considered a big deal. But they should be.

Me Too was a start – but clearly not enough

Russell Brand spent years painting a picture of himself as a bit of a womaniser, whether that be through his books or his stand-up. As jarring as it may be with hindsight, there was a time when his public persona and behaviour were considered not only normal but acceptable to many.

So, when a group of women come together to share their stories on how they believe they were abused at the hands of this man, the public perception almost seems to boil down to: “Well, you should have known what he was like.”

Over the last few days, I have spoken to a number of friends and colleagues about the Channel 4 Dispatches and Sunday Times investigation into Brand. What’s sad is that so many of us have our own similar stories – not relating to Russell Brand, but where we have suffered because of the actions of a man (many in positions of power or influence) and later been conditioned into thinking it was no big deal.

The introduction of the Me Too movement was a start. However, there is still a deep-seated belief in our culture that any sexual assault, short of rape, is something which should simply be tolerated. On one occasion, I was presented with the notion that the reporting of an incident would be “doing the trendy thing” in this new era.

Is it any wonder these alleged victims have not spoken out sooner, or why they didn’t go to the police at the time?

I have heard horrendous opinions from people slut-shaming and laying blame at the door of the women involved in the investigation and their families. Why is the conversation being focused around them and their actions rather than Brand?

We all need to think about how we respond

Almost exactly one year ago, I wrote a column following the tragic death of Dyce woman Jill Barclay, who was brutally raped and murdered at the side of the road as she walked home from a night out. I pleaded for her killing to be spoken about nationwide, because it is imperative that these things are not considered commonplace.

We can no longer stand by and allow men to create their own narrative where they feel comfortable treating women in any way they please without fear of repercussion.

For society to change, we all need to think about how our responses can shape the discussion around these sensitive subjects. People acting like serious allegations of sexual abuse, assault and rape are no big deal is just what perpetrators rely on.

Jill Barclay (right) with her partner, Leon Grant
Jill Barclay (right) with her partner, Leon Grant.

It should not take the horrific deaths of Jill Barclay or Sarah Everard to send shock waves around a newsroom: any attack against any woman is cause for revulsion.

It is my hope that, in the years to come, we as a society can recondition ourselves, so that men no longer feel safe about crossing the line, and women always feel empowered to say no and speak up.

In future, I dream of a day when breaking allegations of this nature are so rare, it shakes our newsroom to the core.

We need to start to turn the tables now, before more lives are ruined or lost.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express

