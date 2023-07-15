Marine protection still a Holyrood priority despite failed fishing ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marine protection still a Holyrood priority despite failed fishing ban

Freedom of Information request reveals why Highly Protected Marine Areas were so unpopular with consultees.

Proposals to protect the marine environment would effectively have shut off 10% of Scottish waters to fishing activity.
By Keith Findlay

Scottish ministers aim to “find a way forward” for marine protection after the failure of its controversial proposals to ban fishing in large swathes of the sea.

The much-maligned plan to create Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) was seemingly ditched in a spectacular U-turn by the Holyrood administration last month.

But subsequent comments from the Scottish Greens, suggesting the proposals have not been binned but will instead re-emerge in a different format, has created confusion.

Consultation on HPMA proposals prompted outcry from furious fishers

Meanwhile, a Freedom of Information request has shone a light on just how angry fishers were over the plans.

Two responses to a Scottish Government consultation jumped out, with one SNP voter saying they were “disgusted” and the proposals did not have Scotland’s interests at heart. Another suggested the HPMA plans were “dreamed up by people who had never experienced island life”.

What happens now?

HPMAs were a key plank of the Bute House Agreement, the power sharing deal between the SNP and Scottish Greens.

Asked to clarify next steps, a Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “While we remain firmly committed to the outcome of enhanced marine protection, the proposal as consulted on will not be progressed.

“A full response to the consultation and information on the next steps will be published after summer recess.”

The spokeswoman added the government remained “determined to protect our oceans in a way that is fair, and to find a way forward that ensures our seas remain a source of prosperity for the nation, especially in our remote, coastal and island communities”.

Fishing boats in Macduff harbour.
Fishing boats in Macduff harbour. Image: Bill Thain

Consultation responses included one from a west coast prawn fisherman who wrote to Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon to “express my disbelieve that the Scottish government are planning to turn 10% of Scotland’s inshore coast into HPMAs”.

He added: “I find the idea that I and many other fisherman could be left without a job… completely insane.

“Our type of fishing is sustainable and causes absolutely no damage to the environment, so why on earth should we be banned from our own fishing grounds?

“I have always voted SNP as I was under the impression they always had the interests of the Scottish people at heart, but that is certainly not the case in this instance, quite the opposite. I and many many others are absolutely disgusted… and will certainly never vote SNP again.”

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon at the Scottish Skipper Expo event in Aberdeen earlier this year.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon at the Scottish Skipper Expo event in Aberdeen earlier this year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Another west coast fisher, addressing the first minister from Islay, said: “I filled in the ‘consultation document’ on HPMA’s and, as I did so, became convinced it had been dreamed up by people who have never experienced island, or indeed coastal life.

“In bad moments I wonder if some of the conservationists actually want us all to go and live in cities in the central belt and only come to the coast for eco-tourism, which would inevitably be a pastime for the rich.

“However, a small proportion of Scotland’s population continues to live in remote areas and on islands. Much is made of the need to reverse the decline in these populations and to enable the communities to thrive.”

Island life under threat from ‘ill-thought-out’ legislation

He added: “We are already being threatened by having to put up with extreme weather events, pitiful transport connections, limited housing opportunities, reduced choices of fresh food, fewer educational opportunities and no access to the cheap wind-farm produced electricity which will be just off our coast.

“I am an active member of the SNP, and believe strongly that Scotland should
decide its own future and can become a much better, greener, and fairer country.

“Unfortunately I am becoming disillusioned by ill-thought-out legislation.”

Shadow Rural Affairs Secretary Rachael Hamilton.
“Damning correspondence” – Shadow Rural Affairs Secretary Rachael Hamilton. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography

Scottish Conservatives rural affairs spokeswoman Rachael Hamilton said: “This damning correspondence shows how even loyal SNP voters were completely appalled and alienated by the party’s reckless proposals on Highly Protected Marine Areas.

“This anger shows how it was completely wrong for SNP-Green ministers to fail to engage with those that would have been most affected.

“What is going to occur going forward is also still very much up in the air. While the SNP spin that these reckless plans have been consigned to history, Green MSPs are still talking them up.”

