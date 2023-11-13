Bluetongue outbreak confirmed in England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Bluetongue outbreak confirmed in England

Defra identified a single case of BTV 3 over the weekend.

By Katrina Macarthur
Unfortunately a vaccine is not available for BTV-3.
Unfortunately a vaccine is not available for BTV-3.

A bluetongue virus outbreak has been confirmed in Kent over the weekend.

Defra identified a single case of BTV 3 – a notifiable exotic disease and a strain which has not been seen in northern Europe before.

The last time bluetongue virus was seen in the UK was in 2007, meaning it had been officially free of the virus since 2011.

It infects ruminants, such as sheep and cattle, and is transmitted by biting midges that are most active between the months of April and November.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is urging all sheep farmers to be vigilant to signs of disease.

Phil Stocker, NSA chief executive says: “We understand APHA is in the process of speaking to all livestock keepers within the 10km radius of the premises in Kent affected and this zone is mapped on the Defra website.

“NSA urges members within the control zone to comply with the restrictions in place, but also encouraging those who might be moving stock in or out of the at-risk areas of the southern and eastern counties of England to remain vigilant.

“Due to a surge in bluetongue cases across Europe, NSA recommends maintaining good biosecurity, isolating any suspects and ensuring needles are changed between any routine vaccinations. Unfortunately a vaccine is not available for BTV-3.”

More from Farming

Rescue of Fiona the lonliest sheep beamed around the world.
Charity fund launched for 'world's loneliest sheep' named Fiona
The Allisons from Ovenstone at Inverarity, Forfar, lifting tatties near Kirriemuir.
Tattie growers face gruelling harvest against export deadline
Andrew Hornall from Falleninch, Stirling, won the pairs and Joe Watson Memorial Trophy, pictured with Stephen Taylor and daughter Jessica.
Stars of the Future Calf Show: Quality show of next generation stars in Stirling
Alistair McCarthy
Alistair McCarthy: Bitten by the farming bug at a young age in Caithness
Pictured with society secretary Jennifer Leslie, is president David Barclay, front right, and back left, Philip Murray and Jocky Wilkie.
New top team at Perthshire Agricultural Society
From left, Cameron MacIver (RNAS vice-president), Fiona Davidson (RNAS secretary) and RNAS president Alan Cumming, with the Gall family.
Beef event coming to Aberdeenshire in 2025
The proposed ban has been criticised by NFU Scotland.
Export of live animals from UK set to be banned
Pete Black spoke openly about having dyslexia when he featured on This Farming Life.
Free dyslexia assessments offered to Scottish farmers
The £1m programme is part of a wider initiative. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Government launches new £1m programme to boost dairy exports
Peter Cook heads up Food, Drink and Agriculture at Opportunity North East. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
North-east agricultural stalwart wins RNAS public award