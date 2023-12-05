Iain Maciver: Sir Keir has put his two feet in it with Scottish voters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: Sir Keir has put his two feet in it with Scottish voters

His intention might have been to get Tory supporters onside, but Labour's leader may have alienated many Scots.

Margaret Thatcher with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in May 1980. Image: Tony Weaver/ANL/Shutterstock
By Iain Maciver

So, on the Uist and Harris runs, the public will have the opportunity to name the two ferries that will soon be in service. Great news.

Do you have any names in mind? No, not Boaty McBoatface – not allowed. What about Reddy McRedface? It might be appropriate, given the humiliating delays in the construction of the two ships at Ferguson’s yard.

All you need to do is visit the website of Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) which is the owner of the majority of CalMac vessels. Follow the links to submit your thoughtfully considered proposal to them by December 18. I’m going to do mine now. Wait where you are. Talk among yourselves. I’ll be back in a few shakes.

Well, that was a complete waste of time. What do you think? The ferries’ possible names have already been chosen. You can only pick options from their list. The same old format, with mainly hills, lochs, and islands. Eubhal, Claymore, Eilean Dorcha, Orasay, Pioneer, Lochmor, Scotasay, and Clisham are the names from which you must choose two. Boring or what?

Also boring is being made to wait around when all you want to do is to go home. An Audi Quattro carrying five men from Stornoway pulled up to the Ullapool ferry port. “I can’t let you on the ferry,” says the guy supervising traffic, “Quattro is short for four. One of you needs to leave and walk on.”

The chauffeur asked: “Why? Quattro is just the car’s name. It takes five people.” No reply. The driver said: “I’m tired of this. Call your boss right here.”

“I’m sorry,” the traffic man says. “He is busy with two guys in that Fiat Uno.”

A culinary trip back in time to the 1980s

Meanwhile, I have been on my uno making retro food. More than a week ago, a distinguished neighbour of mine brought me some fish. Thanks, Mr K.

Cleaned haddock fillets with – wait for it – the liver and the head. That is a DIY kit for creating ceann-cropaig. Crappit heid is another name for it, in some places.

Sounds delish, doesn’t it? The haddock, cod or ling’s head is stuffed with a mixture of fish liver, oats, thinly-sliced onions, salt, and a barrowload of freshly-ground pepper.

I last tasted Vimto in the 1980s. Perfect for December, made with boiling water

I had to freeze it for a week, until Mrs X was out all day. Fish gives her the boak, you see. After stuffing the head, with those big eyes staring me out, it went into a large pan between the fillets to prevent the oozy goodness from spilling out. After simmering for 30 minutes, our kitchen had a scent reminiscent of Billingsgate Market.

I haven’t had ceann-cropaig since the 1980s. Hot Vimto to wash everything down. I had noticed a sign at the Co-op saying I should try it hot.

I last tasted Vimto in the 1980s. Perfect for December, made with boiling water. You get that warm feeling from your tongue to your feet.

Sir Keir may have said the wrong thing

Sir Keir Starmer has put his two feet in it, hasn’t he? His intention was probably to demonstrate to Tory supporters that he was a trustworthy individual who could care about business owners in addition to ordinary employees.

His glorifying of Margaret Thatcher’s way of doing things took him far too far down the Conservative path. My visit to Lancashire a few years ago made me see how painful Thatcher’s policies still were for the mining and steel industry.

In Scotland, it was worse. Scotland lost a lot of industries as a result of Thatcher’s policies. Remarkably, once a source of pride, industries like shipbuilding and coal were brought to their knees. It was shocking.

Unemployment had gotten out of hand. Half of the men in some parts of Glasgow had no jobs. Her callous “slash and burn” strategy against certain businesses inflicted suffering and infuriation.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher effected ‘meaningful change’ in Britain. Image: James McCauley/Shutterstock

Then the tide shifted. The country thought she had gone too far. She was going to lose the next election.

But unexpected help came from an unelected Argentine soldier. General Leopoldo Galtieri invaded the Falkland Islands. Thatcher confronted him, dispatched a task force, gave him a bloody nose, and sent him homeward to think again. Declared a national hero, she won the next election.

Another victory in 1987, but she was soon viewed by her own party as unlistening, uncaring, and a barrier to effective governance. Finally, compelled to resign in November 1990, she had lost a confidence vote.

Now we have a Labour leader who thinks highly of her tactics. Oh, heck.

On a hot day years ago, I went to Madame Tussauds. I found myself looking at a waxwork of Margaret Thatcher in a bikini. A security guard strode over, looked me up and down, and said: “Sir, you can’t wear that in here.”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

