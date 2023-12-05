‘Armed’ man arrested after disturbance in Inverness

A 43-year-old man has been arrested after causing a disturbance late on Monday in Inverness.

It is understood the man was armed with a knife but that there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Police responded at around 10:30pm on Monday, December 4 after being called about a disturbance in the Huntly Square area at Abban Street in Inverness.

A Police spokesperson said in a statement: “Officers attended and a 43-year-old man was arrested.

“He has been charged in connection and due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.”