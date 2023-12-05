Inverness ‘Armed’ man arrested after disturbance in Inverness The 43-year-old, who was believed to be carrying a knife, was arrested after an incident in the Huntly Square area. By Bailey Moreton December 5 2023, 4.19pm Share ‘Armed’ man arrested after disturbance in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6280625/man-43-arrested-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment Police Scotland. Image: Police Scotland. A 43-year-old man has been arrested after causing a disturbance late on Monday in Inverness. It is understood the man was armed with a knife but that there were no injuries as a result of the incident. Police responded at around 10:30pm on Monday, December 4 after being called about a disturbance in the Huntly Square area at Abban Street in Inverness. A Police spokesperson said in a statement: “Officers attended and a 43-year-old man was arrested. “He has been charged in connection and due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.” Coul Links golf course planning row: The story so far
