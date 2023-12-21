Campbell Gunn: Sadly, truth of Lockerbie bombing will likely never be uncovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Campbell Gunn: Sadly, truth of Lockerbie bombing will likely never be uncovered

Thirty-five years on, we still don’t know who, or which country, was behind the deaths of 270 people.

The Scottish town of Lockerbie will forever be associated with the 1988 air disaster, but there are still more questions than answers around what happened and why. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
The Scottish town of Lockerbie will forever be associated with the 1988 air disaster, but there are still more questions than answers around what happened and why. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
By Campbell Gunn

Exactly 35 years ago, I spent the night at Lockerbie, reporting on the downing of Pan Am flight 103, which had killed 270 people.

Along with two colleagues, I had been in the town since just after 9pm the previous evening, sending reports to my newspaper throughout the night; updates not only on the unfolding story of the tragedy, but also from the various hastily-arranged press briefings held by the police, the local MP, the Scottish secretary, the UK aviation minister, and a visibly shell-shocked United States ambassador.

Once back in my office in the morning, I wrote a holding story for the first edition of our evening newspaper. These were to be the first of many stories I wrote about the Lockerbie terror attack in subsequent years.

In 1990, I attended several days of the fatal accident inquiry which was held in Dumfries to investigate the bombing. The following year, I was present at the press conference hosted by the then Lord Advocate Peter Fraser, at which he named two accused Libyans, Khalifah Fhimah and Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi, as the men responsible for the bombing. In 1999, I was at Camp Zeist in Holland, to watch the two men being flown in to be tried before a Scots court.

In the event, Fhimah was acquitted and, so far, Megrahi is the only person to be convicted of involvement in the atrocity. In 2009, I was at the press conference in St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh at which Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill announced that he planned to release Megrahi on compassionate grounds, as he was suffering from terminal cancer. He died in Libya three years later.

35 years of theories

Over the years, I have written countless news stories on the various theories and allegations about the involvement of assorted terrorist groups and rogue states, along with additional pieces of evidence which have emerged from various sources.

In 2015, the Scottish Crown Office named two more Libyans they wished to interview as suspects, though nothing has come of this development. Then, three years ago, the United States named Abu Agila Masud as the man the country claimed had actually made the bomb. Last year, he was handed over to American custody, where he awaits trial.

However, even if he is found guilty, and even if Megrahi was guilty of the charges which he and his family – along with many others closely involved in the investigation – claim he was not, they were surely small cogs in the operation.

The P&J led with the Lockerbie disaster on December 22, 1988

Who planned, ordered, and funded the bombing? Initial investigations pointed the finger at Iran.

A few months before the Lockerbie attack, a United States warship, the USS Vincennes, had mistakenly shot down an Iranian airliner, killing 290 people. Early conspiracy theories claimed that Iran had paid a terrorist group – the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine General Command, based in Syria – to carry out the attack in revenge.

However, within a couple of years, attention switched from a Syrian-based organisation to Libya. Could this have had anything to do with the fact that the US and its allies now needed bases in Syria from which to attack Saddam Hussein in the first Iraq War? Surely not?

Where are we now with the investigation?

Libya, admittedly, also had a revenge motive for attacking a US aircraft. In 1986, a bomb attack at a disco in Berlin killed over 200 people, 79 of them American. Libya was suspected, with Masud believed to have been the bomb-maker, and President Ronald Reagan launched a bombing attack on Tripoli, which killed President Gaddafi’s baby daughter, along with others.

A third theory suggests a joint revenge bid, with Libya being subcontracted by Iran to carry out the attack. There is little doubt that Libya was involved to some extent, though whether as the instigator or simply a contractor is unclear.

Jane Schultz, who lost her son, lays down flowers at the Lockerbie disaster memorial in 2013. Image: Brian Stewart/EPA/Shutterstock

Megrahi was convicted largely on circumstantial evidence, along with identification from a Maltese shopkeeper who claimed to remember him as the man who bought clothes from his shop, later found among the Lockerbie wreckage. Lord Advocate Peter Fraser subsequently cast doubt on his reliability.

So, where are we now with the investigation? Megrahi was convicted, though doubts still remain about his guilt, and he is now dead. Masud awaits trial in the US, and may well have had some involvement, though probably as a mere foot soldier.

I still have flashbacks to the sights I witnessed on that dreadful night 35 years ago, some of which I have never spoken about. But we still don’t know who, or which country, was behind the deaths of 270 people. And, sadly, the chances are that we never will.

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland, and a Munro compleatist

More from Columnists

Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband, Doug Barrowman, appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Image: BBC/Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg/PA Wire
Derek Tucker: Shocking Michelle Mone interview left even seasoned journalists speechless
Vibrant Christmas Eve celebrations in Hanoi, Vietnam. Image: Prawat Thananithaporn/Shutterstock
Kerry Hudson: Traditions are ever-evolving and it's OK to make new ones
A visitor looks at flowers and messages of remembrance laid on the anniversary of the Lockerbie air disaster, which happened on December 21, 1988. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: 35 years on, bonds forged by Lockerbie tragedy remain strong
A crisp, cool and clear early-morning run can do wonders for mental and physical health. Image: baranq/Shutterstock
Colin Farquhar: Simple act of going out for a jog has been transformational
Baroness Michelle Mone has admitted lying to the press over her involvement with a PPE firm. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Iain Maciver: If Baroness Michelle has more to say she can Mone on the…
The first Gaelic BBC broadcast was recorded in the church where Triplekirks bar in Aberdeen now stands. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Angus Peter Campbell: What we've learned from 100 years of BBC Gaelic broadcasting
At this time of year, some can find themselves feeling lost, lonely and in need of kindness. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Show caring kindness to north-east neighbours this Christmas
Scotland's education secretary Jenny Gilruth speaks with school pupils. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Time to change course on Scotland's self-inflicted schooling decline
Pupils from Marischal College in Aberdeen receive their exam results. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Eleanor Bradford: 'Scottish schools generally doing OK' is a more accurate Pisa rankings headline
First Minister Humza Yousaf has been criticised by some for his actions during his time as Scotland's health secretary. Image: Pete Summers/PA Wire
David Knight: No wonder NHS reform feels impossible given state of Scotland's leadership

Conversation