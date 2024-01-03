Aberdeen should follow Dundee’s lead in attracting big name shops says retail expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen should follow Dundee’s lead in attracting big name shops says retail expert

The development of Aberdeen shopping centres could bring big names back to the city.

By Kelly Wilson
The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
The Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen should follow the lead of Dundee to help attract big name brands to the city according to a local retail expert.

Andrew Turnbull believes the development of Dundee’s Overgate Shopping Centre is “indicative of what might be achieved” in the Granite City.

Frasers Group, controlled by retail billionaire and former Newcastle United Football Club owner Mike Ashley, is to open a Frasers department store in the centre this year along with other big name brands.

Mr Turnbull, senior lecturer in retail and marketing at Robert Gordon University, said the move by Frasers Group is a “model worth trying to emulate” in Aberdeen.

Last year the Bon Accord Centre was acquired by EP Properties in a multi-million-pound deal.

EP Properties, led by Zakir Issa – brother of Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who own Asda in a joint venture with TDR Capital – is thought to have bought the mall from administrators for less than £10m.

‘If one benefits, then they all do’

Mr Turnbull said the purchase of the Bon Accord Centre proves it’s still an attractive opportunity for development.

He said: “The changing ownership of shopping centres demonstrates, on the plus side, that investors still view the prospect of involvement as desirable and potentially profitable.

Frasers will open within the former Debenhams in Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“True, there are empty spaces, but the development of the Overgate shopping centre, in Dundee, is indicative of what might be achieved.

“The Overgate might just represent a model worth trying to emulate.

“That is, Mike Ashley, leading with his flagship House of Fraser brand, supporting this with many of his other retail operations, moving some from existing locations, creating a sort of ‘multiplier effect’.

Andrew Turnbull. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson

“If one benefits, then they all do.

“It could even lead to new players entering the Aberdeen market such as upmarket brand Flannels, which has branches in Edinburgh and Glasgow, that might view such a venture in an Aberdeen shopping centre as an opportunity.”

‘Difficult year’ for retail

The cost-of-living crisis, high inflation and wages rising less fast have all played their part in a tough year for retailers in Aberdeen.

Lush, Jo Malone and Black Sheep Coffee are just some of the big names to have opened in Union Square last year.

The Bon Accord Centre welcomed Pandora but saw the closure of Holland & Barrett, Soletrader and Quiz.

Mr Turnbull said: “Local centres did well out of the pandemic, and the hybrid working model still encourages consumers to shop where they live, rather than travel into town and risk, especially at this time of year, trolley rage and road rage.

“The biggest losers are those in city centre locations not linked to convenient parking and ambient conditions.

“Aberdeen will further suffer from the temptation to visit places like Edinburgh and Glasgow, even London and Manchester, where a city break offers entertainment and leisure experiences, as well as more extensive shopping facilities, born of higher populations.”

