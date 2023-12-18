David Knight: No wonder NHS reform feels impossible given state of Scotland’s leadership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: No wonder NHS reform feels impossible given state of Scotland’s leadership

To coin a current political cliché, Humza Yousaf really does need to get on with his day job of solving Scotland’s NHS crisis.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has been criticised by some for his actions during his time as Scotland's health secretary. Image: Pete Summers/PA Wire
By David Knight

There was an almighty commotion behind us in the hospital ward – a staff member breezed in and crashed into a chair set aside for visitors.

Luckily, she wasn’t hurt, but it could have been worse.

I noticed she was one of the occupational health therapists who was supervising my mother-in-law’s discharge after a spell in hospital.

Living alone at 91 with dementia and serious health issues – yet fiercely independent – her return home was a challenge. Which was why one of the therapists, with a trainee in tow and armed with a tape measure, had carried out an inch-by-inch inspection of her house a few days earlier. To make sure it was safe from unnecessary obstacles which might make her fall over.

We’d also completed some alterations to enable her to carry on living alone, you see, and they were running the rule over them, too.

They complimented us on installing a 90cm-high loo for mother-in-law, which was apparently a very good idea – from a comfortable-height point of view. We basked in this praise (even though it was our plumber’s idea), as we had been rather anxious about whether we would pass muster.

I didn’t wish the therapist who almost came a cropper any harm. Yet I couldn’t help but think it funny that one of the people on constant lookout for dangerous obstacles had just walked into a chair.

NHS staff are under more pressure than ever before. Image: Cryptographer/Shutterstock

It was just the irony of it all which brushed my funny bone; black humour helps in the NHS trenches. But so as not to upset anyone, I excused myself to the ward loo – right next to the therapists’ office – to compose myself.

It looked to me like an old storage or cloakroom, which had been converted into a toilet, as there was a row of hooks on a wall for coats. Every time my wife and I went in there, we tripped over a doorstop – positioned in the centre of the toilet for some strange reason.

One false move, and you might be propelled head-first down the toilet, or impaled on one of the coat hooks.

I wondered if I should report this to the therapists on the other side of the wall. But they looked worn out and might think I was some kind of clever dick.

The right hand doesn’t know what the left is doing

You can’t deny the level of dedication among most of the medical staff we observed at close quarters during 10 weeks of going in and out of various hospitals, depending on where mother-in-law was at the time. But confusion and contradictions abounded.

So, we experienced two extremes: moved to tears of joy or frustration. A sense of interdepartmental rivalries and turf wars; the right hand not knowing what the left hand was doing.

If I was called once, I was called six times by different therapists wanting to know her full back story. Surely there was one common record they could look at to save them the trouble?

So many toes to be trodden on, it’s a wonder A&E isn’t full of medical staff looking for treatment

Letters arriving at her home demanding why she hadn’t attended appointments – even though she was lying in a hospital bed a floor above the department where these messages were emanating from.

A ward sister whose body language made it obvious she took great exception to a social worker drawing the curtains around mother-in-law’s bed so she could carry out a highly personal interview – because there was nowhere else to go.

So many toes to be trodden on, it’s a wonder A&E isn’t full of medical staff looking for treatment.

How do you reform the NHS?

How do you reform the NHS? An institution so monolithic, it’s like reforming the government or military: impossible.

Maybe they should start small, by improving communication and relations between departments first. And – who knows? – it might save money and improve the service to patients.

We look in vain to our political leaders for solutions. First Minister Humza Yousaf and Health Secretary Michael Matheson, for example.

Unfortunately, Yousaf was famously dismissed as a failure at the NHS when Kate Forbes (possibly Scotland’s best unifying leader the SNP never had) devastatingly described his unholy trinity of disasters at health, transport and justice.

Scotland’s current health secretary Michael Matheson has become embroiled in scandal. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA

Current health incumbent Matheson’s integrity was shot to pieces by the iPad scandal.

To coin a current political cliché, Yousaf really does need to get on with his day job of solving Scotland’s NHS crisis.

Do the families of patients caught up in the appalling queue of 17 ambulances outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s A&E department the other day really care about his mock horror over an inevitable gender recognition reform court defeat? Forbes has sensibly advised him to give up flogging that dead horse.

Or, do the families really want to see him showboating on the world stage with Turkey’s president? Meddling in foreign affairs which are reserved to the UK for obvious reasons, just like defence.

Yousaf continues to act like Nicola Sturgeon’s puppet. Or Don Quixote, tilting at windmills.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

