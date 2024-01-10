Iain Maciver: Be ambitious like the Spice Girls and you’ll leave your stamp on the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iain Maciver: Be ambitious like the Spice Girls and you’ll leave your stamp on the world

It's been a red-letter week, between belated public outcry over the Post Office scandal and a spicy new Royal Mail stamp release.

One of the new set of postage stamps featuring the Spice Girls performing in Dublin in 1998, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the chart-topping girl group. Image: Royal Mail/PA Wire
One of the new set of postage stamps featuring the Spice Girls performing in Dublin in 1998, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the chart-topping girl group. Image: Royal Mail/PA Wire
By Iain Maciver

My mate Murdo is rightfully very proud of his young son.

He has been telling me how well he has been doing in primary two, and the prizes he is winning.

I was really chuffed that he’s doing so well at age six. I remember that it was at that age that I decided on my career ,and that I was never going to give up until I achieved it. So, I asked him: “Has wee Murdo decided what he wants to be when he grows up?”

He smiled and nodded: “Yes, he wants to be a binman.” A binman? To say I was amazed was an understatement. Unusual ambition, I thought. Big Murdo explained: “The wee man thinks that binmen only have to work every second Tuesday.”

Ambition is a wonderful driving force that can push us to really great things. It doesn’t matter how low down the ladder we are now; if we are ambitious, we can find the drive from somewhere to push ourselves up that ladder to be very high up.

Don’t listen to the doubters. There will always be some negative person trying to put you off. Try, try, and try again. Unfortunately, my own ambition to be an astronaut at age six didn’t quite get off the ground.

What is ambition? Many have tried to explain it, but I think Elvis got it bang on. “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”

Spice Up Your Life – and your letters

Also racing down that highway were the Spice Girls. Five young ladies, they had it back in the 1990s. Maybe one was not so focused. She was Michelle, and was replaced by my own favourite, Emma Bunton.

They worked so very hard to push themselves, rehearsing and practising for most of 1994, until someone important began to think they really had something. And what a sensation they were. They took the country by storm with Spice Up Your Life and the anthem for ambitious people everywhere, Wannabe, with the lyric: “So, tell me what you want”.

Posh, Scary, Baby, Ginger, and Sporty. They had it all. They had us all.

I remember so well my wee nephew, Ian, age five, turning all shy when his father suggested that he fancied the Spice Girls. He blushed and ran off behind the sofa. I felt my own cheeks warming, too, and I thought I should maybe join wee Ian, using the upholstery to hide our embarrassment.

Now, the Royal Mail – not the beleaguered Post Office, with a track record of treating its most loyal sub-postmasters dreadfully by prosecuting them – has decided the Spice Girls really, really are worth commemorating. They’re bringing out a new range of stamps, dropping the usual royal silhouette and, instead, imprinting a Spice Girl on each one.

Now, I’ll be able to kiss Baby Spice, lick the other side of her face and post a letter – all at the same time. Sorry, Your Majesty. That’s what I want, what I really, really want.

The Spice Girls’ ambition and their war cry of “girl power” was formidable. They didn’t take no for an answer when some songs bombed. They just picked themselves up, shook themselves down and started all over again. That’s a lyric right there.

Hey, Mel B. I see that you’ve been saying there will be big news about the five of you in the next few weeks. A new album? A big tour? Probably. In any case, I think I have the lyrics for your comeback song here.

The British honours system is broken

The former head of the Post Office also really, really wanted a CBE, so she shook herself down and tried to start all over again. She got the gong, but there may be troubles ahead. I can’t stop now.

We all know the British honours system is broken when it allows here today, gone tomorrow prime ministers to just hand awards to any dodgy mates with whatever badges can be bestowed on them.

Former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells has said she will hand back her CBE after public outcry relating to the Horizon IT scandal

Now we are reminded that the head of the Post Office was awarded a CBE many years after it became public knowledge that there were serious allegations that sub-postmasters had been wrongly convicted.

I don’t remember a single MP rising to object to the Queen decorating the ambitious lady. Who nominated her? Oh, what’s the point? How often have we heard they’re all in it together?

The message is clear. Be honest, and don’t let others drag you down. Stay focused. Don’t let anyone put you off doing what you want to do.

For instance, everyone told Beethoven he had no future in music because he was deaf. Did he listen?

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

