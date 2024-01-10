Aberdeen man admits domestic abuse of ex whilst also hurling his dog to floor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man admits domestic abuse of ex whilst also hurling his dog to floor

By Joanne Warnock
Peterhead Sheriff Court
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.

An Aberdeen man has admitted abusing his ex and hurling his dog to the ground during an argument last year.

Stephen Calder did not appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court to hear his sentence but pled guilty to two charges of domestic abuse.

The 67-year-old pensioner, whose address was given as Balnagask Circle in Aberdeen, had been in a relationship with the woman for four years at the time of the argument.

The court heard that Calder had been at the woman’s flat on Sycamore Row in Fraserburgh on May 4 2023 and she had come home to find him drunk in the living room.

Depute fiscal Sean Ambrose said Calder had gone out to take his dog for a walk at around 2.30pm, returning an hour later.

“He stated that he had picked the dog up and thrown it to the ground,” Mr Ambrose continued.

“The dog was frightened. The [woman] picked up the dog, but Calder grabbed her by the wrists and pulled her towards him. Then he seized hold of the dog.”

Mental health concerns

Concerned at his mood and behaviour, at 6.30pm the same evening, the woman rang NHS 24.

The court was told Calder was shouting and swearing in the background during the phone call, and at some point the woman told the call handler that he had assaulted her.

The call handler then raised the alarm with the police, who went to the property the same night and arrested Calder.

Calder’s defence agent Iain Jane said the couple had no children together and his client was now regarded as being disabled.

“The relationship has now ended,” Mr Jane explained. “The dog was surrendered on the same day.”

Calder admitted seizing hold of the woman, pulling her body, acting aggressively by shouting and swearing at her and of throwing a dog to the ground.

Sheriff Craig Findlater deferred sentence on Calder for good behaviour and ordered him to stay away from his ex-partner until the review hearing on May 20 2024.

