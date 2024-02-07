Mike Edwards: Light years from Inverness’s ‘White House’, I toured the real thing in Washington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Mike Edwards: Light years from Inverness’s ‘White House’, I toured the real thing in Washington

Growing up in Inverness, Mike Edwards saw Bridge Street's 'White House' often. Many years later, he visited a different White House entirely.

Columnist Mike Edwards in the White House press room on a recent visit to Washington DC
Columnist Mike Edwards in the White House press room on a recent visit to Washington DC
By Mike Edwards

Because my brain is an ossuary for all things old Inverness, the image is imprinted indelibly on my frontal lobe.

I would only have been four years old, but I can remember it well – the wrecking ball started to swing and the quaint and historic heart of my hometown was ripped out, to be replaced by ghastly concrete boxes. And, while my eye saw and my brain remembers what went before, the wanton destruction of God’s town means my soul will never heal.

Whitewashed and simply designed, the extant mental image is of a building known as Queen Mary’s House. It stood overlooking the River Ness, at the foot of Inverness’s arterial Bridge Street.

It was so named because Mary Queen of Scots stayed there in 1562 while her army besieged the nearby castle. The siege lasted only a matter of days. When the walls were breached, she ordered Alexander Gordon, the keeper of the castle who had closed the doors in her face, to be hanged for his brazen lèse-majesté.

But enough history lessons. My childish self knew it simply as “the White House”.

Its counterpart in Washington DC is one of the modern wonders of the world. And, as a keen student of America and all about it, it’s a building I have stood outside many times.

I have photographs of myself there, morning, noon and night, in every seasonal weather as I wonder, all agog, at the simple beauty and elegance it shares with its deceased Inverness soulmate. But that’s outside.

Visiting the White House

Americans can lobby their congressman, but as I had access to no such commodity, I opened my contacts book and reached out, as our cousins from across the pond say.

The first email went to the defence attaché at the British embassy in Washington DC who, because I’m a serving Army officer, referred me to the Pentagon, which, because I’m not American, referred me to the State Department, which, because I’m a tourist with an odd request, referred me to Homeland Security.

Eventually, I found my guy, and the overtures began. This all happened last summer. In the interregnum, I remained in touch, keeping the kettle boiling. I was counting the days, like a kid before Christmas.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, security on the big day was like nothing I had ever seen. It kicked even Faslane into touch.

No bags were allowed, but – unexpectedly – phones were. There were three separate searches, sniffer dogs, X-rays and passport checks before I was allowed onto the grounds.

It was bitterly cold, around -12 in Scottish money. Although my breath condensed into clouds before my eyes, I stopped at the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden to take in the view – but not of snow-obliterated flowerbeds. Instead, the eye was drawn to the glorious white East Colonnade, and the vista, beyond the high fence, of the Washington Monument obelisk.

Then, inside for the first time and warmed not only by the central heating, but flushed from the knowledge that I was walking in the footsteps of history.

The glorious library, created by Franklin D Roosevelt in 1935, now holds nearly 3,000 volumes relating to American culture, politics and philosophy. The shelves they rest on are made from pine timbers, left over from construction of the White House in the 18th century.

It was here that Begin and Sadat signed the Camp David treaty, LBJ signed the Civil Rights Act, and where Presidents Lincoln and Kennedy lay in state

More wows and oohs and ahs were elicited in the elaborately decorated and furnished Blue, Red and China Rooms. But, for me, the best was yet to come – and we were still in the East Wing.

The East Room is described as the setting for history as it happens. It was here that Begin and Sadat signed the Camp David treaty, LBJ signed the Civil Rights Act, and where Presidents Lincoln and Kennedy lay in state after being assassinated in office.

The West Wing

Up-to-date now, and into the West Wing at last and the media briefing room, where I have always wanted to sit amid the battle between verities and spins. But it proved surprisingly tiny and rammed with TV equipment which used to be the tools of my trade.

I stood for the obligatory photo beside the spokesperson’s podium, wondered what might have been if I’d chosen to be a gamekeeper not a poacher, then stepped outside, where I was relieved of my phone, subjected to another three security checks, and ushered along an anonymous corridor.

Mike underwent three separate searches, sniffer dogs, X-rays and passport checks before being allowed inside the White House

I passed a door marked simply but ominously “Situation Room”, then moved along to a wide, sofa-lined waiting area, where stood a stony-faced and heavily-armed Secret Service agent, who eyed me critically.

Beside him was an open door into a small, modestly-furnished room, totally bereft of IT, but redolent with omnipotence. He beckoned me forward, and I walked over the threshold and into the Oval Office.

Mike Edwards OBE was the face of the evening news on STV for more than 25 years and is a published author, a charity trustee and a serving Army Reservist

More from Columnists

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has his blood pressure checked by a pharmacist. Chemists in England can now assess and treat patients for certain conditions without oversight from a GP. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Iain Maciver: Will pharmacists really cure all our GP appointment woes?
Disposable vapes are often seen discarded on streets and in parks. Image: Laura Young
Scott Begbie: Disposable vape ban will solve multiple problems overnight
UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce a new spring budget on March 6. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
Jim Hunter: Uncomfortable truth is tax cuts are the last thing we need
Scotland's inaugural first minister Donald Dewar during celebrations for the opening of the Scottish parliament in 1999. Image: Jeremy Sutton Hibbert/Shutterstock
Chris Deerin: Devolution's decline in popularity doesn't mean it was a bad idea
Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry hearing in Edinburgh. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
David Knight: Scottish Government must not be allowed to consign Covid inquiry findings to…
Stephanie Bunyan at home in Insh, where she found missing Japanese macaque, Honshu. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: No wonder missing monkey didn't get far - the bus services…
The escaped monkey spotted in a garden. Image: DCT.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Highland monkey escape sends everyone nuts
Who hasn't let out a bad word or two during a frustrating moment at work? Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Holly, I sympathise with a bad day at work turning your language…
Former SNP minister, MSP and party president Mike Russell was appointed as chair of the Scottish Land Commission late last year. Image: Poolphoto/Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail
David Ross: What's wrong with Mike Russell's desire to 'turbocharge' Scottish land reform?
Disposable vapes are to be banned in the UK to protect the health of young people. Image: Natali Brillianata/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Vape and smoking bans are no-brainers for anyone with a brain

Conversation