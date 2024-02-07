‘There is a future here’: Cup owner opening new Union Street coffee takeaway ‘with exotic Spanish spin’

A vacant Union Street unit will be brought back to life as a new “high-end” coffee takeaway – with an exotic Spanish touch.

Angela Bradbrook, owner of Aberdeen’s Cup cafe on Little Belmont Street, is opening a new venue at the top of the Granite Mile.

Cup has been a staple in the city centre since 2013, and is known for its unique take on traditional drinks with a wide range of tea lattes in vivid pinks, yellows and blues.

And now, Angela has decided to expand her booming business while helping to improve the fortunes of the struggling city centre.

It comes amid a major drive to bring vacant units back into use, with council cash helping new businesses to cover the cost of reviving empty spaces along Union Street.

Angela says that, without this incentive, she may not have taken the daunting step onto the Granite Mile…

What will the new venue be?

Angela says 474 by Cup will offer “something different” to the west end of the Granite Mile, where there is a “really good vibe” for local businesses.

It will focus on high quality coffee, and being a “cool place” for those working in the area.

While it will mainly be a takeaway, there will be space for 10 customers inside.

The menu will also include empanadas and churros, as well as more traditional lunch options, with products sourced by local suppliers.

Where will 474 by Cup be located?

The new café will open at the former Aberdeen Whisky Shop site on 474 Union Street, which has lain empty since July.

The liquor business moved to a larger space next door, attracting thousands of cruise ships tourists visiting Aberdeen last summer.

Signs have already been placed on the windows of 474 by Cup, which is expected to open towards the end of next week.

Angela says the unit had previously “caught her eye”, and once she had a look inside she instantly had a vision for it.

It’s right across from the Silver Fin building that now homes hundreds of Shell employees – potentially making it the perfect location.

It comes as popular Greek restaurant Acropolis is also preparing to open a second location round the corner on Rose Street.

The street food vendor announced it will be taking over the former Muchacho premises in December, having enjoyed success in city centre food hall Resident X.

And Angela thinks more businesses willing to take a risk and invest into Union Street could be exactly what the city centre needs to get back on its feet.

She said: “It’s important that businesses are looking to come into the city centre because you can definitely feel there is a vibe for such things.

“And I feel that when units start to fill up, others may have the incentive to do the same.

“But people have to use these local businesses – otherwise, they will just disappear.

“I am investing in the city centre, and now I hope the people of Aberdeen invest in me.”

Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller welcomed Cup’s expansion plans, adding: “Great to see another local, high-quality company like Cup opening on Union Street.

“Attracting local businesses to use the empty units is a key factor in the future success of the city centre.”

‘There is a future in our city centre’

The new venue has been aided by the council’s recently launched £500,000 scheme, encouraging more people to take on vacant units on the Granite Mile.

It offers grants of up to 50% of project costs when it comes to revamping empty units, and already the premises has been largely kitted out.

Angela says she probably wouldn’t have been able to take on this new venture without this cash boost.

And while she admits Union Street has “suffered more” in the last six months when it comes to footfall, she remains positive about its future.

Angela adds: “Having run a businesss on Little Belmont Street for 11 years, I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in the city centre.

“But it hasn’t made me too scared to open this [474 by Cup].

“And I hope that me doing this will possibly encourage other small businesses like myself to also look at that option and help fill up Union Street.

“I believe there is a future in our city centre – but we have to be patient and we have to support it.”

You can see all of the empty – and occupied units – in Aberdeen city centre here.