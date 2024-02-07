‘There is a future here’: Cup owner opening new Union Street coffee takeaway ‘with exotic Spanish spin’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘There is a future here’: Cup owner opening new Union Street coffee takeaway ‘with exotic Spanish spin’

Thanks to a new council scheme, the Little Belmont Street business will take over the former Aberdeen Whisky Shop with a "high end" outlet.

By Denny Andonova
An image showing the new 474 by Cup coffee takeaway, located at the top of Union Street, and owner Angela Bradbrook.
Cup owner Angela Brabrook is opening a new 'high end' coffee takeaway at the top of Union Street, bringing an empty unit back into use. Image: Kami Thomson and Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

A vacant Union Street unit will be brought back to life as a new “high-end” coffee takeaway – with an exotic Spanish touch.

Angela Bradbrook, owner of Aberdeen’s Cup cafe on Little Belmont Street, is opening a new venue at the top of the Granite Mile.

Cup has been a staple in the city centre since 2013, and is known for its unique take on traditional drinks with a wide range of tea lattes in vivid pinks, yellows and blues.

And now, Angela has decided to expand her booming business while helping to improve the fortunes of the struggling city centre.

Angela Bradbrook has been running Cup on Little Belmont Street since 2013. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

It comes amid a major drive to bring vacant units back into use, with council cash helping new businesses to cover the cost of reviving empty spaces along Union Street.

Angela says that, without this incentive, she may not have taken the daunting step onto the Granite Mile…

What will the new venue be?

Angela says 474 by Cup will offer “something different” to the west end of the Granite Mile, where there is a “really good vibe” for local businesses.

It will focus on high quality coffee, and being a “cool place” for those working in the area.

While it will mainly be a takeaway, there will be space for 10 customers inside.

The 474 Union Street spot. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The menu will also include empanadas and churros, as well as more traditional lunch options, with products sourced by local suppliers.

Where will 474 by Cup be located?

The new café will open at the former Aberdeen Whisky Shop site on 474 Union Street, which has lain empty since July.

The liquor business moved to a larger space next door, attracting thousands of cruise ships tourists visiting Aberdeen last summer.

Signs have already been placed on the windows of 474 by Cup, which is expected to open towards the end of next week.

Cup posters on windows of new shop at the top of Union Street.
The new 474 by Cup sign has already been place on the window frame of the venue. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Angela says the unit had previously “caught her eye”, and once she had a look inside she instantly had a vision for it.

It’s right across from the Silver Fin building that now homes hundreds of Shell employees – potentially making it the perfect location.

It comes as popular Greek restaurant Acropolis is also preparing to open a second location round the corner on Rose Street.

The street food vendor announced it will be taking over the former Muchacho premises in December, having enjoyed success in city centre food hall Resident X.

Acropolis banners in the window of Muchacho on Rose Street are the first signs of change. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Acropolis banners in the window of Muchacho on Rose Street are the first signs of change. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

And Angela thinks more businesses willing to take a risk and invest into Union Street could be exactly what the city centre needs to get back on its feet.

She said: “It’s important that businesses are looking to come into the city centre because you can definitely feel there is a vibe for such things.

“And I feel that when units start to fill up, others may have the incentive to do the same.

“But people have to use these local businesses – otherwise, they will just disappear.

“I am investing in the city centre, and now I hope the people of Aberdeen invest in me.”

Union Street in November 2022. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Union Street has been at the forefront of council’s leaders campaign to bring more people into the city centre. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller welcomed Cup’s expansion plans, adding: “Great to see another local, high-quality company like Cup opening on Union Street.

“Attracting local businesses to use the empty units is a key factor in the future success of the city centre.”

‘There is a future in our city centre’

The new venue has been aided by the council’s recently launched £500,000 scheme, encouraging more people to take on vacant units on the Granite Mile.

It offers grants of up to 50% of project costs when it comes to revamping empty units, and already the premises has been largely kitted out.

Angela says she probably wouldn’t have been able to take on this new venture without this cash boost.

Angela is encouraging other business owners to invest into Union Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And while she admits Union Street has “suffered more” in the last six months when it comes to footfall, she remains positive about its future.

Angela adds:  “Having run a businesss on Little Belmont Street for 11 years, I’ve seen a lot of ups and downs in the city centre.

“But it hasn’t made me too scared to open this [474 by Cup].

“And I hope that me doing this will possibly encourage other small businesses like myself to also look at that option and help fill up Union Street.

“I believe there is a future in our city centre – but we have to be patient and we have to support it.”

You can see all of the empty – and occupied units – in Aberdeen city centre here.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation