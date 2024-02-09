Snow and ice to sweep across north and north-east tonight as two weather warnings in place

Two weather warnings are in place across the north and north-east this weekend with snow and ice to sweep in tonight.

Wintry showers have been forecast with up to three cm of snow likely to fall in some areas.

Outbreaks of sleet will gradually start moving further north throughout the day.

A yellow weather warning for snow has been in place through the centre of the mainland since yesterday afternoon.

This was extended into Moray and parts of Aberdeenshire, but the snow was mainly forecast for higher ground.

When it expires at 3pm a second yellow weather warning for snow and ice will come into effect.

The latest warning covers parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Orkney.

Snow to cause disruption across Scotland

The Met Office has warned ice is more likely to cause a risk when the snow and sleet turns to rain over the weekend.

The wintry weather could lead to travel disruption with dangerous driving conditions expected to cause delays.

There may also be last-minute changes to public transport services, including cancelled trains, planes and buses.

ScotRail has said it is planning to run its full timetable, if weather allows, with the exception of the West Highland Line.

Throughout the day, train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig will be delayed.

Customers are advised to check their journey in advance.

No schools have been closed as a result of the weather, but Stagecoach and Craigies Taxis are not running school transport across Orkney.

Residents have also been warned there is a “small chance” of power cuts.

One to three cm of snow

The warning states: “Outbreaks of sleet and snow will gradually spread northwards across the warning area during Friday afternoon and through Saturday.

“Accumulations will vary from place to place, but some areas are expected to see one to three cm of snow through this period, and perhaps as much as 10 to 20 cm in some locations on higher ground (above about 300 metres).

“Ice will be an additional hazard. During Saturday, milder conditions will follow from the south with sleet and snow turning to rain.”