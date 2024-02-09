Snow and ice to sweep across north and north-east tonight as two weather warnings in place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow and ice to sweep across north and north-east tonight as two weather warnings in place

Outbreaks of snow and sleet will gradually move north throughout the day.

By Ellie Milne
Met Office weather maps show yellow weather warnings for Scotland and snow, sleet and rain across the north and north-east.
Two yellow weather warnings are in place today. Met Office forecasters predict snow, hail and rain will sweep across the north and north-east tonight. Image: Met Office

Two weather warnings are in place across the north and north-east this weekend with snow and ice to sweep in tonight.

Wintry showers have been forecast with up to three cm of snow likely to fall in some areas.

Outbreaks of sleet will gradually start moving further north throughout the day.

A yellow weather warning for snow has been in place through the centre of the mainland since yesterday afternoon.

This was extended into Moray and parts of Aberdeenshire, but the snow was mainly forecast for higher ground.

When it expires at 3pm a second yellow weather warning for snow and ice will come into effect.

The latest warning covers parts of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Orkney.

Snow to cause disruption across Scotland

The Met Office has warned ice is more likely to cause a risk when the snow and sleet turns to rain over the weekend.

The wintry weather could lead to travel disruption with dangerous driving conditions expected to cause delays.

There may also be last-minute changes to public transport services, including cancelled trains, planes and buses.

ScotRail has said it is planning to run its full timetable, if weather allows, with the exception of the West Highland Line.

Throughout the day, train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Mallaig will be delayed.

Customers are advised to check their journey in advance.

No schools have been closed as a result of the weather, but Stagecoach and Craigies Taxis are not running school transport across Orkney.

Residents have also been warned there is a “small chance” of power cuts.

One to three cm of snow

The warning states: “Outbreaks of sleet and snow will gradually spread northwards across the warning area during Friday afternoon and through Saturday.

“Accumulations will vary from place to place, but some areas are expected to see one to three cm of snow through this period, and perhaps as much as 10 to 20 cm in some locations on higher ground (above about 300 metres).

“Ice will be an additional hazard. During Saturday, milder conditions will follow from the south with sleet and snow turning to rain.”

Braemar weather watcher’s hobby becomes a Facebook phenomenon

