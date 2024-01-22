More than 10,000 homes still without power across the north following red wind warnings overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 10,000 homes still without power across the north following red wind warnings overnight

Storm Isha has caused power outages across the north and north-east, with 25,000 homes affected at its peak.

By Shanay Taylor
SSEN power outages.
Thousands of homes were without power last night. Image: SSEN.

More than 10,500 homes are still without power across the north and north east this morning following the gale force winds of Storm Isha.

Ferocious weather swept across Scotland overnight causing major outages in some places.

The storm brought with it an amber warning for wind which was increased to a red warning with gusts reaching as high as 80mph.

Weather conditions turned more severe than initially forecast with the very rare red win warning issued overnight for the north and north-east for the first time since Storm Arwen.

Thousands of homes still without power across the north

Caithness, Inverness-shire and Orkney were among some of the worst affected places.

Storm-force winds have caused damage to the overhead network, where trees and wind-borne debris have come into contact with power lines.

More than 20,000 homes were without power last night as the storm reached its peak at around 3am.

Tree on A939 near Grantown-on-Spey.
A tree down on the A939 road near Grantown-on-Spey. Image: Highland Council.

As of 8.45am today, supplies were restored to more than 17,500 customers, according to SSEN.

10,500 properties are still currently without.

Postcodes across the north and north-east which are still affected:

IV1
AB41
AB54 and AB45
PH26

More than 17,000 homes restored

Teams worked throughout the night to safely respond to faults and restore power remotely where possible.

Crews of linespeople and tree cutters were deployed at first light to fully assess damage and work to repair and replace power lines.

Andy Smith, Operations Director at SSEN Distribution, said: “We have been tracking the forecast for Storm Isha for the past week, and given the severity of the winds predicted, we have scaled-up our response appropriately to meet the challenge we’re facing.

“From first light this morning our teams have been carrying out line patrols to assess the full extent of any damage to our network. This work will continue through the day, enabling us to target our repairs in the right location and provide our customers with estimated restoration times. The latest information will be displayed on our Power Track app.”

“I’d like to reassure everyone we are doing everything we can to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. We’re working closely with resilience partners to support our customers’ welfare. I’d also encourage anyone who may need additional support to contact our dedicated teams on our power cut helpline, 105.”

Storm Isha: 168 mph winds batter Glencoe, homes without power, trains still cancelled and roads blocked by trees

