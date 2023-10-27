Moreen Simpson: Storm Babet and some bad luck spelled bad news for me – but others were much worse off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Storm Babet and some bad luck spelled bad news for me – but others were much worse off

Storm Babet may have had an affable-sounding name, but she turned oot to be truly affa.

Even with precautions taken, there was a great deal of damage as a result of Storm Babet (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

My heart goes out to the poor residents, particularly in Brechin, whose homes were inundated, in spite of nearby flood barriers. The good news is that Stoney’s prevention scheme seemed to work well.

Regular readers know I dread every gale since my last gardener told me my backie acts like a wind tunnel, at the end of about 10 hugely exposed gardens to the east. Each time the wind blas, something crashes doon – usually my fence. However, since the same weather-wise gardener and his loon built a double-sided, super-strong one last year, I’ve been confident it would withstand the worst the winds could whoosh.

However, Thursday morning, as the gusts got up, I into a panic. Texted an SOS to my new gardener to please come to demolish my ancient but once much-loved trampoline, lest it flee aff like something oot o’ The Wizard of Oz. Not a hope in hell he’d pay ony heed, I reckoned, given the rain was dingin’ doon. But, yes, around noon, the wee mannie dutifully arrived and, while getting utterly sodden, did the deed. Thanks, min.

Packed my garden chairs in a sheltered corner. Started to feel confident I’d weather the storm. No crashing sounds overnight but, around 7.30am, a text from my neighbour that his fence – between our gardens, which has always held tight – had two smashed panels. And all my chairs blown on to their backs. Losh, that trampoline might have ended up in Clatt. Meanwhile, in my quine’s garden nae mair than a mile up the road, not even a football had been blown out of place. Queer.

Good luck didn’t last

By Saturday night, my stress had subsided. Switched on my most precious possession, the dishwasher, packed with two days of clarty dishes, and settled doon to watch telly. But hud on. Nothing happening on the washer but a light saying: Check Water.

Oh, please, no. I haven’t washed a dish since the 1970s. Canna stick ‘em.

Opened up to find water swillin’ aboot from last wash and filter in the middle bust. I wisnae that surprised. I’ve had that Bosch since 2005. That’s 18 years of the most perfectly clean and sparkling dishes, including caked-in-gungey-gads pots.

Aghast at the prospect of doin’ it a’ by hand, I online to John Lewis when everyone else was watchin’ Strictly. While my credit card danced a perfect cha-cha-cha, I ordered a replacement Bosch.

The aftermath of the flooding on River Street in Brechin (Image: Paul Reid)

Come Sunday, as the rain kept dingin’, deep in conversation with a pal about a’ my tribulations. Sez she: “I’ve got a puddle on my flat roof, but at least there’s no sign of a leak anywhere.” Here’s me: “Me neither, thanks-be. Water can cause sic a mess.”

At the end of the long call, havin’ hud in a tiddle, I tootled fast-like to the lavvie to relieve masellie. But relief was there none. The floor roon the bathroom window was soaked thanks to an ever-increasing drip from the wood above the window. I scraiked: “Fit next?” Then I thought of those poor folk fae in Brechin – and got a’thing back into perspective.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

