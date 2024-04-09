Iain Maciver: With a new generation of Lucas and Cillians I’m wondering why the great name Iain is not so popular in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Iain Maciver: With a new generation of Lucas and Cillians I’m wondering why the great name Iain is not so popular in Scotland?

The top boy’s name in the north of Scotland last year was Logan and the top girl’s name was Isla. How things have changed. What happened to Hamish, Craig, and, er, Iain or John?

By Iain Maciver

What is going on with kids’ names in Scotland?

The top boy’s name in the north of Scotland last year was Logan and the top girl’s name was Isla. How things have changed.

What happened to Hamish, Craig, and, er, Iain or John?

You know they are the same name, right? All are fine Highland names that suggest determination, strength – and heather coming out of our ears.

Why these top names, though? Maybe Logan after Loganair, and Isla after the lyrics of the tear-inducing lilt Westering Home, which go:

Tell me o’ lands o’ the Orient gay, speak o’ the riches and joys o’ Cathay;

Eh, but it’s grand to be wakin’ ilk day, to find yourself nearer to Isla.

Yes, I know it’s Islay the island but these Ilich, as Islay people are known, pronounce it Isla. And who is Cathay? Dunno. Maybe that is Cathay Ann Macphee, the Barra-born songbird, who now lives in Nova Scotia. Those lyrics suggest she is making a few bob over there. Well done, Cathay.

An even bigger surprise is the most popular boy’s name in Scotland. Luca. Last year, Scotland registered no fewer than 344 Lucas.

It seems we also still like to name our kids after stars of stage and screen. I didn’t know it but Luca was from the 2021 Pixar movie called, er, Luca.

People still happy to name kids after the Royals

Then there is Brodie, Archie, and Charlie. Ah, so some people are still happy to name their kids after the royals. No, not Brodie yet, but give them time. It may catch on.

The other most popular girls’ names in Scotland are Olivia and Freya. Yeah, they’re catching on here too. Other popular ones are: Ava, Emily, Grace, and Willow in joint sixth.

Yep, I know young uns with those names. I have a wee cousin in Bernera called Ava.

Out here in the blasted Hebrides, we are ahead of the rest of Scotland. That is because along the road from me is a wee lass with not one but two of these top girls’ names.

Hello, Ava Grace. You’re a wee cutie. What do you think of that then, Ms Carty? I know, you’ll tell me what you think when you are a few years older.

The name Cillian is up 24 points to 99th. The only Cillian I know is that harsh cove with the unfeasibly big bunnet in Peaky Blinders.

Oh, he was in the movie Oppenheimer too, but why would you …? Cillian? That’s almost silly.

Another new name becoming more popular in Scotland is Oakley. And making a welcome return to the top 100 is Mabel. The military has songs which relentlessly take the mickey out of Mabels. You know the ones:

The Captain’s wife was Mabel,

By golly, she was able.

She gave the crew their daily stew,

Upon the kitchen table.

There are other bawdier versions which, for some reason, I can’t remember right now.

I also can’t remember seeing politicians’ names on the popular list. Humza? Maybe after his visit to Lewis last week, someone will decide to name a baby after him.

First Minister Humza Yousaf during a visit to The Highlands. Picture date: Thursday, April 4, 2024. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Not me, though. I don’t mean that in a nasty political way. It’s because what I remember is my pain and suffering.

I had a job that day to follow him around and take pretty pictures. In my rush to get a good view of Za, I tripped and fell over. Oof. I’m OK. Carry on, nothing to see here. Well, I will be OK but I grazed my knee. Please send all Get Well cards to the editor.

What’s a sglog?

Does anyone else use the word sglog for a non-lethal, glancing blow to the cranium?

To be honest, I don’t even know if it’s English or Gaelic. It’s just a word we used growing up.

I suspect it wasn’t used in Aiberdeenshire, or around those pairts, as Doric is well-documented and I can find no mention.

It’s a blessing and a curse having a popular name.

After I joined the RAF, the flight sergeant was getting acquainted with us new recruits. He went up and down the line asking our names. There were a few of us called John and we all had to say the surname, and then our full name.

I managed to get my words in the right order, but then he asked the next lad what his name was. He answered: “John.”

“John? So many Johns. Common as muck. We never call airmen by first names. It leads to a breakdown in discipline. Understood?”

The recruit trembled, and replied: “Yes, Flight Sergeant.” “Good. Now, what is your name, airman?” The newbie answered: “Darling. My name is John Darling, Flight Sergeant.”

Without even a pause, the flight sergeant barked: “Okay John, I want you to straighten that tie and …”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

Conversation