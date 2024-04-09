Iain Maciver: With a new generation of Lucas and Cillians I’m wondering why the great name Iain is not so popular in Scotland?

What is going on with kids’ names in Scotland?

The top boy’s name in the north of Scotland last year was Logan and the top girl’s name was Isla. How things have changed.

What happened to Hamish, Craig, and, er, Iain or John?

You know they are the same name, right? All are fine Highland names that suggest determination, strength – and heather coming out of our ears.

Why these top names, though? Maybe Logan after Loganair, and Isla after the lyrics of the tear-inducing lilt Westering Home, which go:

Tell me o’ lands o’ the Orient gay, speak o’ the riches and joys o’ Cathay;

Eh, but it’s grand to be wakin’ ilk day, to find yourself nearer to Isla.

Yes, I know it’s Islay the island but these Ilich, as Islay people are known, pronounce it Isla. And who is Cathay? Dunno. Maybe that is Cathay Ann Macphee, the Barra-born songbird, who now lives in Nova Scotia. Those lyrics suggest she is making a few bob over there. Well done, Cathay.

An even bigger surprise is the most popular boy’s name in Scotland. Luca. Last year, Scotland registered no fewer than 344 Lucas.

It seems we also still like to name our kids after stars of stage and screen. I didn’t know it but Luca was from the 2021 Pixar movie called, er, Luca.

People still happy to name kids after the Royals

Then there is Brodie, Archie, and Charlie. Ah, so some people are still happy to name their kids after the royals. No, not Brodie yet, but give them time. It may catch on.

The other most popular girls’ names in Scotland are Olivia and Freya. Yeah, they’re catching on here too. Other popular ones are: Ava, Emily, Grace, and Willow in joint sixth.

Yep, I know young uns with those names. I have a wee cousin in Bernera called Ava.

Out here in the blasted Hebrides, we are ahead of the rest of Scotland. That is because along the road from me is a wee lass with not one but two of these top girls’ names.

Hello, Ava Grace. You’re a wee cutie. What do you think of that then, Ms Carty? I know, you’ll tell me what you think when you are a few years older.

The name Cillian is up 24 points to 99th. The only Cillian I know is that harsh cove with the unfeasibly big bunnet in Peaky Blinders.

Oh, he was in the movie Oppenheimer too, but why would you …? Cillian? That’s almost silly.

Another new name becoming more popular in Scotland is Oakley. And making a welcome return to the top 100 is Mabel. The military has songs which relentlessly take the mickey out of Mabels. You know the ones:

The Captain’s wife was Mabel,

By golly, she was able.

She gave the crew their daily stew,

Upon the kitchen table.

There are other bawdier versions which, for some reason, I can’t remember right now.

I also can’t remember seeing politicians’ names on the popular list. Humza? Maybe after his visit to Lewis last week, someone will decide to name a baby after him.

Not me, though. I don’t mean that in a nasty political way. It’s because what I remember is my pain and suffering.

I had a job that day to follow him around and take pretty pictures. In my rush to get a good view of Za, I tripped and fell over. Oof. I’m OK. Carry on, nothing to see here. Well, I will be OK but I grazed my knee. Please send all Get Well cards to the editor.

What’s a sglog?

Does anyone else use the word sglog for a non-lethal, glancing blow to the cranium?

To be honest, I don’t even know if it’s English or Gaelic. It’s just a word we used growing up.

I suspect it wasn’t used in Aiberdeenshire, or around those pairts, as Doric is well-documented and I can find no mention.

It’s a blessing and a curse having a popular name.

After I joined the RAF, the flight sergeant was getting acquainted with us new recruits. He went up and down the line asking our names. There were a few of us called John and we all had to say the surname, and then our full name.

I managed to get my words in the right order, but then he asked the next lad what his name was. He answered: “John.”

“John? So many Johns. Common as muck. We never call airmen by first names. It leads to a breakdown in discipline. Understood?”

The recruit trembled, and replied: “Yes, Flight Sergeant.” “Good. Now, what is your name, airman?” The newbie answered: “Darling. My name is John Darling, Flight Sergeant.”

Without even a pause, the flight sergeant barked: “Okay John, I want you to straighten that tie and …”

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides