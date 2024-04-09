‘Truly magical’ Bridge of Don yoga studio could open within weeks as council approves renovation of old office

An Aberdeen yoga fanatic has been given permission to convert an old office into her own studio – and hopes to have it open within weeks.

Lauren Adams decided to train as a yoga teacher after falling in love with it while on a work training course with Baker Hughes in Canada back in 2013.

The 34-year-old has been teaching at Get Active @ Jesmond for the last two years, but now she will have her own dedicated space called The Studio.

Lauren decided to take the leap and set up her own business after noticing there was a demand for yoga in the Bridge of Don area.

When will The Studio open its doors?

The wireline field engineer has the keys to the unit and will get to work transforming the former office space this weekend.

Luckily, her family will be on hand to help.

While contractors can’t get to work until next month, Lauren hopes the fitness studio will be open by May 20.

“I started this project rolling in October so the anticipation has been a long build up,” Lauren explained.

“I’m so excited to transform the space, but I’m also a little bit terrified at the thought of it all starting to be real.”

However, Lauren is sure her efforts so far will pay off in the end.

“I know that it will all be worth the hard work to help transform people’s physical and mental health,” she stated.

“So many people have reached out and said they are looking to take control of their health on the back of Covid – and as they get older.

“It’s great to see that people are really looking for that longevity in their fitness and health routines, instead of focusing on getting as thin as possible for their summer holiday.”

Memberships growing already

Since unveiling her studio plans earlier this year, Lauren has had an “amazing” response from the community.

She ran a first wave of pre-opening memberships and has 72 signed up already.

Meanwhile around 1,350 people have signed up to her email list for updates.

Lauren has just started a second pre-sale and hopes to have 130 members prior to The Studio’s official launch.

“I’m beyond grateful to everyone who has jumped on the yoga train with me before I have even opened,” she said.

“I can’t wait to create a space that is truly magical for them.”

Lauren has also started ordering all the mats and equipment needed and will have goodie bags for all the members for opening weekend.

Meet The Studio’s new teachers

Classes will be held every day and will be suitable for yoga fans of all ages and experience levels.

Lauren will be leading some of the sessions, but four other teachers have since signed up to help along with two pilates instructors.

This includes Alice Leung, who moved from Hong Kong to the UK two years ago.

She completed her vinyasa and hot power yoga training in Oxford last summer and will soon be teaching in Bridge of Don.

Alice will offer lessons in vinyasa and hatha flow.

Yin yoga will be available on a Tuesday lunchtime to led by Claire Abbott.

Claire is a proud mother, artist, writer and community worker, and those attending her sessions will find poetry and prose woven throughout the classes.

Brad Whittingam will also be joining The Studio.

He started teaching in 2012 and specialises in vinyasa, yin and kundalini yoga.

Finally, Jenna Beattie is one of The Studio’s new pilates instructors.

She will host a session suitable for all levels on a Thursday evening.

What did council officials have to say about it?

Aberdeen City Council planners backed the yoga studio proposal as it will bring the vacant unit back into use once again.

They welcomed the health benefits and exercise opportunities it would bring to its users from Bridge of Don and beyond.

Planning chiefs also believed the yoga studio would be hugely beneficial to the retail location.

They explained: “With classes operating in the early morning, at lunchtime and in the evenings, it is considered that the proposed use would undoubtedly contribute to the vitality and continuing viability of the Shopping Centre.”

The new fitness studio will join a pharmacy, offices, butchers, beauticians, grocery store and post office already at the Braehead Way site.