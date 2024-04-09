‘Truly magical’ Bridge of Don yoga studio could open within weeks as council approves renovation of old office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Truly magical’ Bridge of Don yoga studio could open within weeks as council approves renovation of old office

Lauren Adams hopes the dedicated fitness studio will be able to welcome members from next month.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Lauren Adams and her yoga studio vision
Lauren Adams and her yoga studio vision. Image: Lauren Adams/Ewen Buchan

An Aberdeen yoga fanatic has been given permission to convert an old office into her own studio – and hopes to have it open within weeks.

Lauren Adams decided to train as a yoga teacher after falling in love with it while on a work training course with Baker Hughes in Canada back in 2013.

The 34-year-old has been teaching at Get Active @ Jesmond for the last two years, but now she will have her own dedicated space called The Studio.

The idea for The Studio came about after Lauren noticed there was a demand for dedicated yoga facilities in Aberdeen. Image: Lauren Adams

Lauren decided to take the leap and set up her own business after noticing there was a demand for yoga in the Bridge of Don area.

When will The Studio open its doors?

The wireline field engineer has the keys to the unit and will get to work transforming the former office space this weekend.

Luckily, her family will be on hand to help.

While contractors can’t get to work until next month, Lauren hopes the fitness studio will be open by May 20.

“I started this project rolling in October so the anticipation has been a long build up,” Lauren explained.

An artist impression of the new Bridge of Don yoga studio. Image: Ewen Buchan

“I’m so excited to transform the space, but I’m also a little bit terrified at the thought of it all starting to be real.”

However, Lauren is sure her efforts so far will pay off in the end.

“I know that it will all be worth the hard work to help transform people’s physical and mental health,” she stated.

“So many people have reached out and said they are looking to take control of their health on the back of Covid – and as they get older.

“It’s great to see that people are really looking for that longevity in their fitness and health routines, instead of focusing on getting as thin as possible for their summer holiday.”

Memberships growing already

Since unveiling her studio plans earlier this year, Lauren has had an “amazing” response from the community.

She ran a first wave of pre-opening memberships and has 72 signed up already.

Meanwhile around 1,350 people have signed up to her email list for updates.

Lauren has just started a second pre-sale and hopes to have 130 members prior to The Studio’s official launch.

Lauren Adams is preparing to open her own yoga studio next month. Image: Lauren Adams

“I’m beyond grateful to everyone who has jumped on the yoga train with me before I have even opened,” she said.

“I can’t wait to create a space that is truly magical for them.”

Lauren has also started ordering all the mats and equipment needed and will have goodie bags for all the members for opening weekend.

Meet The Studio’s new teachers

Classes will be held every day and will be suitable for yoga fans of all ages and experience levels.

Lauren will be leading some of the sessions, but four other teachers have since signed up to help along with two pilates instructors.

This includes Alice Leung, who moved from Hong Kong to the UK two years ago.

She completed her vinyasa and hot power yoga training in Oxford last summer and will soon be teaching in Bridge of Don.

Alice Leung and Claire Abbott. Images supplied by Lauren Adams

Alice will offer lessons in vinyasa and hatha flow.

Yin yoga will be available on a Tuesday lunchtime to led by Claire Abbott.

Claire is a proud mother, artist, writer and community worker, and those attending her sessions will find poetry and prose woven throughout the classes.

Brad Whittingam will also be joining The Studio.

He started teaching in 2012 and specialises in vinyasa, yin and kundalini yoga.

Brad Whittingam and Jenna Beattie. Images supplied by Lauren Adams

Finally, Jenna Beattie is one of The Studio’s new pilates instructors.

She will host a session suitable for all levels on a Thursday evening.

What did council officials have to say about it?

Aberdeen City Council planners backed the yoga studio proposal as it will bring the vacant unit back into use once again.

They welcomed the health benefits and exercise opportunities it would bring to its users from Bridge of Don and beyond.

The Studio will be located at the Braehead Way Shopping Centre in Bridge of Don. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Planning chiefs also believed the yoga studio would be hugely beneficial to the retail location.

They explained: “With classes operating in the early morning, at lunchtime and in the evenings, it is considered that the proposed use would undoubtedly contribute to the vitality and continuing viability of the Shopping Centre.”

The new fitness studio will join a pharmacy, offices, butchers, beauticians, grocery store and post office already at the Braehead Way site.

Exclusive: New £5.5m housing plans unveiled for demolished Silverburn House site in Aberdeen

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Leroy Miller. Image: Facebook
'Where I come from we kill police': Aberdeen man's chilling warning
The use of pyrotechnics - like those which held up a game at Dens Park earleir this season - was slammed by the sheriff. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Sheriff slams 'young and naive' football fans as Aberdeen teen appears in court over…
Aberdeen LEZ road marking.
LEZ survey: New poll reveals overwhelming opposition for low emission measures in Aberdeen
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty appeared at the High Court in Glasgow Picture shows; Jeffrey Binnie, left, and William Hanratty. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drug-fuelled criminals jailed for George Street assault that used car as a weapon
Dean Fearn competed down in London at the weekend. Image: Scottish Swimming.
Making waves! Talented Stonehaven breaks records at British Championships
Scotstown roundabout in Bridge of Don
Aberdeen drivers warned of further traffic chaos with Scotstown roundabout to close overnight
Aberdeen's first Popeye's store is set to open on Monday.
Eager Aberdeen punters given chance to win mouth-watering Popeyes prizes
Tracy Anne Menhinick is accused of endangering a child and making him endure unnecessary operations. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen auxiliary nurse who poisoned child jailed for seven years
Peter Drummond admitted causing death by careless driving during the hearing at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Peterhead OAP avoids jail after admitting killing pensioner in rural crash
Robert Bell, who has been reported missing from Lossiemouth.
Missing Lossiemouth man Robert Bell traced

Conversation