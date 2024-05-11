The Flying Pigs: In defence of school in-service days – and beer garden team-building

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Jonathan M Lewis, local headteacher

It’s been a wonderful week for all members of the Garioch Academy community. Monday’s public holiday brought some well-earned rest for staff and pupils alike, whilst Tuesday’s in-service day provided teachers with some much-needed reinvigoration and recalibration.

As ever, a vocal minority of the parent body have expressed their (completely unfounded) doubt in the validity of in-service days, but I will defend to the utmost the benefits of meaningful professional development.

On Tuesday, staff were invited to join in some ad-hoc learning breakout sessions coordinated by some of our most respected colleagues.

The day began with Mr Stevenson’s very popular group work on outdoor learning, which took place at Kemnay Golf Club, and continued with Mr Gordon’s afternoon symposium on the use of new technologies in teaching, which took place at Codona’s.

This was followed by Mr Braithwaite’s “pedagogy, pork scratchings and pints” discussion group: a profound meeting of minds, addressing the philosophy of education, conducted in the beer garden of the Kintore Arms Hotel.

The depth of knowledge presented by the staff in that forum was astonishing. I passed by around teatime, walking my schnauzer, and I must admit, I couldn’t understand what anyone was talking about! I am told the discussions were so enthralling that several of the group were still there well into the early hours of the morning.

‘Can you tell me about history?’

The summer term also brings study leave for our senior pupils. It is surely the highlight of every teacher’s year, when previously indolent and recalcitrant pupils suddenly discover a thirst for knowledge – turning up at your door 20 minutes before the exam to ask pointed questions such as: “Can you tell me about history?”

“Yes, of course!” We eagerly reply, “Which topic?” To which the pupil almost invariably replies: “All of it.”

The vocal minority amongst the parent body have falsely suggested that teachers view study leave as a jamboree

Again, the vocal minority amongst the parent body have falsely suggested that teachers view study leave as a jamboree, where a previously replete timetable is pared down to something more resembling the diary of a regency fop.

But, I can assure you, teachers take no pleasure from cleared schedules and quiet corridors, and miss their pupils terribly during study leave. What else could explain our very, very subdued staff room on Wednesday morning?

@FlyingPigNews