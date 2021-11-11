Readers’ letters: Fans’ contrasting responses to remembrance

Sir, – I watched the Dundee v Celtic game on TV and once again I was appalled by the behaviour of certain Celtic “supporters” during the minute’s silence.

The interruption was so bad that the referee called a halt to what should have been a minute of respect and remembrance.

Compare that to the 67,000 crowd at Murrayfield for the Scotland v Australia rugby match where the pause was respected, as it was at the West Ham v Liverpool match on Sky TV.

It seems this is the norm from an element of so-called Celtic fans at a time when the nation should be united in remembering all who gave their lives in conflicts.

So maybe in the future clubs who have to play Celtic at the time of remembrance should rethink the manner in how respect is paid to the fallen, especially when such disgraceful behaviour is shown on live TV.

John Reid, Regent Court, Keith.

Reform Scotland needs to rethink

Sir, – The opinions as expressed by Chris Deerin of Reform Scotland just add to the arguments between generations while shedding no light on solutions.

Yes, there is a need to more urgently address climate change but rather than come forward with solutions, Mr Deerin’s opinions drift on to other problems facing young people.

Firstly he blames the elderly for Brexit when it was mainly the older generation that joined the EU in the first place, and then he moves on to the burden of care for the elderly as folk like me enter our twilight years.

With the UK still near the foot of the state pension league in Europe he describes ours as “generous” when the opposite is true.

On the same day I read about the combining of Aberdeen GP surgeries in Denburn, Northfield and Mastrick described as “patient-friendly”.

Does it occur to younger policymakers that this desire to centralise health services in Scotland and elsewhere adds to climate change? The elderly will have to travel further, against their better judgment, usually in an energy-consuming vehicle to access services.

The same applies to all major NHS hospitals across the country where inaccessible parking is the obvious result.

Mr Deerin’s solution is to increase taxation in one form or another rather than determine ways to effectively reduce things such as journey distance and travel time that add to pollution. His Reform Scotland organisation and others of similar mind need to think again.

Galen Milne, Ochiltree, Dunblane.

Beneficiary of Union – or colony?

Sir, – Peter E Smith’s letter made me think, laugh, cry and want to reply. I did wonder how the suppressed anger in Keith Shortreed’s letter had been detected?

The SNP shows fearless and total disregard for the result of the independence vote and the pre-vote agreement to respect the result.

To claim that they have a mandate when they lost the vote is not amusing but indicative of an uncontrolled ongoing obsession.

Has the UK Government prevented the first minister of Scotland or the council leader of Glasgow from taking part in COP26 or contributing to the climate negotiations?

Alex Bell saw the first minister as attempting to milk the situation with a breathtaking degree of hypocrisy that had little or nothing to do with climate but everything to do with promoting herself and the SNP but not the failed policies and performance of Scotland.

Finally, there is a very real contradiction in claiming active leadership of the Industrial Revolution on one hand and complete disassociation from the UK as an oppressed national colony seeking self-determination.

David Philip, Knockhall Way, Newburgh.

Making better use of these emissions

Sir, – SWG3 nightclub in Glasgow is pioneering a heating system where the hot air emitted by dancers is recycled.

They should try it in Holyrood and the Commons too as plenty of hot air is emitted by politicians.

Geoff Moore, Braeface Park, Alness, Easter Ross.

Bus stops are a step too far

Sir, – First Bus have a survey showing they should have access to Union Street.

If the “service” they currently provide met the needs of the travelling public the result may have been quite different.

Currently they ignore bus stops on Market Street and Guild Street as they whisk passengers past Union Square, one of the main shopping areas in town, and past the bus station and the railway station expecting people to be happy walking at least double the distance to catch your train or bus.

Nothing like loading the odds in your favour.

Brian Harrison

Why move stadium?

Ann Killman hits it right on the head in her Cash for Dons letter.

I also condemn ACC for using our public funds on a stadium at the beach.

Why move the football stadium a matter of a few hundred yards when with a bit of leeway from the planning department and the council we could have a perfectly good football ground just where it is?

Otherwise, put it out to Cormack Park and leave our seafront well alone.

B Lynch, Aberdeen