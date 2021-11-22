Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Minimum price a raid on working class

By P&J Readers
November 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
Sir, – The so-called experts are at it again, wanting to raising the minimum alcohol price.

Inflation is high enough and if you are a moderate drinker on a limited budget this is another raid on the working class – the rich who buy more expensive brands won’t be affected. Come on, Nicola, stand up for the poor for a change.

Alan McPherson, Grant Street, Cullen.

Voters back SNP in record numbers

Sir, – David Philip opines that the record of the SNP Government is dreadful
and “if they were a business the management would have given them their jotters long ago”.

In this instance the management are of course the electorate who continue to endorse them time after time including as recently as May and in record numbers.

Colin Wilson, Alford, Aberdeenshire.

Classy Sturgeon outplays Johnson

Sir, – I find the constant criticism of Nicola Sturgeon by the “usual suspects” quite amusing.  Compared to the clown we have at No 10 Downing Street, Nicola is Denis Law to Boris’s Ernie Winchester.

WA Ross, Broomhill Avenue, Aberdeen.

Corruption has been noticed

Sir, – We are becoming used to hasty U-turns and claims of being world beating leaders from Boris Johnson’s cabal of cronies, but I would draw your readers’ attention instead to last week’s diversionary tactics where they appeared to wholeheartedly address the problem of politicians’ second jobs.

Unfortunately, the actual issue they were being attacked for was not second jobs but endemic and industrial scale corruption.  They should not be allowed to get away with thinking we don’t notice.

Peter E Smith, Aigas, Beauly.

Slater needs to talk, not blame

Sir, – Lorna Slater, one of the Green ministers in the Scottish Government, has admitted the scheme for returnable deposits on single use bottles is once again delayed.

She cites Covid (which is now wearing a bit thin), Brexit (tenuous at best)
and the UK Treasury’s alleged intransigence over the VAT treatment of the deposit.

It seems to me that this is another example of blaming others, particularly the UK Government for a lack of progress.

If she really believes this is important (and she should) why doesn’t she jump on the 6am train from Edinburgh to King’s Cross and have face-to-
face meetings with the Treasury to resolve whatever the issue is?

The Scandinavians have had these systems in place for quite a while.
But maybe it’s easier to do very little and blame others. Greenports, anyone?

Mike Salter, Banchory, Aberdeen.

