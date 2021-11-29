Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics Scottish politics

John Swinney signals more Covid restrictions before Christmas

John Swinney signalled an Omicron outbreak in Scotland will lead to "further measures" by the Holyrood government in the run-up to Christmas.
By Calum Ross
November 29, 2021, 8:53 am Updated: November 29, 2021, 12:40 pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Deputy First Minister John Swinney

John Swinney signalled an Omicron outbreak in Scotland will lead to “further measures” by the Holyrood government in the run-up to Christmas.

The deputy first minister suggested “physical distancing” restrictions might be tightened.

But he insisted it was “too early” to say if a rethink was needed on family festive plans.

Mr Swinney was speaking after it was confirmed on Monday morning that six cases of the Omicron variant had been identified in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to give an unscheduled coronavirus briefing this morning following the news.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney

Speaking on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Mr Swinney said that the travel histories of those who had tested positive for the Omicron variant suggested there was a degree of community transition.

‘Further challenges’

He said this “opens up further challenges for us”, and would be the focus of contact tracing efforts.

Four cases of the variant are in the Lanarkshire area and two are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Mr Swinney said: “We’ve got to look very carefully at what would be the most effective ways of interrupting the circulation of the virus.

“And that’s the issue which we keep constantly under review within the Scottish Government.

Social distancing measures at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and Peterhead Sheriff Court.

“We have a range of well-established baseline measures which we are saying to the public… we insist upon members of the public complying with, in relation to the wearing of face coverings, to observing social distancing, ventilating rooms, to hand hygiene arrangements.

“If we undertake as many of these measures as we possibly can do, we can take steps to interrupt the circulation of the virus.

“But we may have to take further measures in the light of the fact that we might be dealing with a strain of the virus that is more transmissible than previous incarnations.”

We may have to take further measures in the light of the fact that we might be dealing with a strain of the virus that is more transmissible than previous carnations.”

Asked what type of measures might be considered, the Covid recovery secretary said: “Some of the issues about physical distancing for example are really important.

“Physical distancing, we know, is a significant obstacle to the circulation of the virus, and we may need to look at measures of that nature.

“These are issues that he government is looking carefully at just now, and obviously in the course of the next few days, as we learn more about Omicron we will provide further details and updates on the steps that we need to take.”

Christmas plans

Mr Swinney was also pressed on whether Christmas plans would be impacted by the outbreak.

“I think it is too early to say that. I think we are in a much stronger position because of the level of vaccination that we have in our society,” he said.

“Members of the public have taken part tremendously in the vaccination programme, so we do have very high levels of protection within the population.

“It’s what we need to do beyond that, that I think is relevant for the period ahead, and that is about making sure we are all very disciplined about wearing face coverings, observing physical distancing, ventilating rooms, keeping the hand hygiene at the highest standards, so we don’t in any way relax from the application of those essential measures.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal