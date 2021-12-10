Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Street decision like panto time

By EE readers
December 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
Union Street will be pedestrianised as part of the refresh of the city centre masterplan.

Pantomime season at Aberdeen City Council is in motion!

Scene one, after a fiery meeting in chambers: Councillors voted to pedestrianise part of the Granite Mile. Masterplan lead Marie Boulton resigns!

Scene 2: The rebel largest single group on the council, SNP, table a motion to remove the pedestrianisation at the earliest.

Scene 3: Lord Provost Barney Crocket, hiding behind council rules, instructs his officers to consider the legal ramifications of the SNP motion.

Finale: Is part of the Granite Mile being closed? Oh no it isn’t, oh yes it will, oh no it isn’t! Who decides? The councillors or the voters?

Councillors are elected by us so let us decide.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Arrest all imposters

To my – limited – knowledge, aren’t police forces obliged to arrest anyone wearing police-only uniform for impersonating a police officer and/or prime minister for a day…?

Euan Alasdair.

Thank you

Regarding my recent sojourn in ARI, I would like to sincerely thank Oldmachar Medical Practice, wards 101, 109, and 403 (cardio) for all the care and expertise to aid my speedy recovery.

No words I can use to express my gratitude to you all.

You all deserve a restful and happy Christmas.

George Forsyth, Tanfield Avenue, Woodside, Aberdeen.

