Readers’ letters: Street decision like panto time

Pantomime season at Aberdeen City Council is in motion!

Scene one, after a fiery meeting in chambers: Councillors voted to pedestrianise part of the Granite Mile. Masterplan lead Marie Boulton resigns!

Scene 2: The rebel largest single group on the council, SNP, table a motion to remove the pedestrianisation at the earliest.

Scene 3: Lord Provost Barney Crocket, hiding behind council rules, instructs his officers to consider the legal ramifications of the SNP motion.

Finale: Is part of the Granite Mile being closed? Oh no it isn’t, oh yes it will, oh no it isn’t! Who decides? The councillors or the voters?

Councillors are elected by us so let us decide.

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Arrest all imposters

To my – limited – knowledge, aren’t police forces obliged to arrest anyone wearing police-only uniform for impersonating a police officer and/or prime minister for a day…?

Euan Alasdair.

Thank you

Regarding my recent sojourn in ARI, I would like to sincerely thank Oldmachar Medical Practice, wards 101, 109, and 403 (cardio) for all the care and expertise to aid my speedy recovery.

No words I can use to express my gratitude to you all.

You all deserve a restful and happy Christmas.

George Forsyth, Tanfield Avenue, Woodside, Aberdeen.