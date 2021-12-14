Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Let’s just keep things simple

By EE readers
December 14, 2021, 5:00 pm
Union Street in Aberdeen will remain closed until permanent pedestrianisation plans are drawn up by the council. Photo by Paul Glendell/DCT Media
Union Street in Aberdeen. Photo by Paul Glendell/DCT Media

I think it would be useful for councillor Jenny Laing to get on a bus and see the effect of closing Union Street to buses for the elderly and disabled, and for elected representatives to come into somewhere like the online grocery delivery department I am part of.

While it has been good to just be left to get on with the job in hand, free from political interference from any political parties, it is interesting to see how, especially the Westminster Government and prime minister have handled this Covid 19 pandemic – and also the Scottish Government and opposition leaders – from the safety of being in the background in retail rather than the political footballs which the health service and education have become.

Just generally it allows you to see the effects of policies they introduce, good and bad.

One of those I would like to compliment Aberdeen City Council on is the fact that when you go into sheltered housing complexes and care homes as a delivery driver it is a simple pen and paper exercise of signing in with your name, company, reason for visiting and time and date of entering and leaving rather than requiring a camera phone, scanning QR codes and visiting websites of Aberdeenshire Council.

That may be contactless and safe, but it’s not as good from a practical and simplicity point of view, in my opinion.

Peter Ovenstone, Peterhead

Angels face a burnout

The four nations of Great Britain yesterday asked all medics, nurses and others that are involved in giving the vaccines to up the amount from 500,000 to one million a day. That is double the work, more working hours seven days a week and longer hours. The prime minister and the devolved ministers all say what a great job they are doing, but still offer a pittance of a pay rise for their efforts. When will these governments realise that these angels of mercy will burn themselves out and not be able to help us any more due to stress, tiredness and fatigue.

Don McKay, Aberdeen

