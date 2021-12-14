Readers’ letters: Let’s just keep things simple

I think it would be useful for councillor Jenny Laing to get on a bus and see the effect of closing Union Street to buses for the elderly and disabled, and for elected representatives to come into somewhere like the online grocery delivery department I am part of.

While it has been good to just be left to get on with the job in hand, free from political interference from any political parties, it is interesting to see how, especially the Westminster Government and prime minister have handled this Covid 19 pandemic – and also the Scottish Government and opposition leaders – from the safety of being in the background in retail rather than the political footballs which the health service and education have become.

Just generally it allows you to see the effects of policies they introduce, good and bad.

One of those I would like to compliment Aberdeen City Council on is the fact that when you go into sheltered housing complexes and care homes as a delivery driver it is a simple pen and paper exercise of signing in with your name, company, reason for visiting and time and date of entering and leaving rather than requiring a camera phone, scanning QR codes and visiting websites of Aberdeenshire Council.

That may be contactless and safe, but it’s not as good from a practical and simplicity point of view, in my opinion.

Peter Ovenstone, Peterhead

Angels face a burnout

The four nations of Great Britain yesterday asked all medics, nurses and others that are involved in giving the vaccines to up the amount from 500,000 to one million a day. That is double the work, more working hours seven days a week and longer hours. The prime minister and the devolved ministers all say what a great job they are doing, but still offer a pittance of a pay rise for their efforts. When will these governments realise that these angels of mercy will burn themselves out and not be able to help us any more due to stress, tiredness and fatigue.

Don McKay, Aberdeen