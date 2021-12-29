Readers’ Letters: Keeping people fed in pandemic

Thank goodness that food retail has been helping out in the background of the health emergency.

It is refreshing to be able to go about your work in a wonderful part of the world delivering groceries, with each day very different.

However, apart from the necessary Protection of Workers (Retail and Age Restricted Goods) (Scotland) legislation and face coverings, I have found customers are generally genuinely appreciative of our efforts, unlike some of the criticism which has been directed at politicians.

Peter Ovenstone.

Rail fares are no joke

On January 24 rail fares in Scotland will see the biggest rise for 10 years, increasing the cost of a season ticket between Glasgow and Edinburgh to an eyewatering £4,430.

The Scottish Government have terminated the Abellio contract with effect from March 2022 and the rail service will be run by a nationalised company.

But with price increases like these it is unlikely that travellers will be persuaded to use such an expensive train service.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen