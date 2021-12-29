Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ Letters: Keeping people fed in pandemic

By EE Readers
December 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Thank goodness that food retail has been helping out in the background of the health emergency.

It is refreshing to be able to go about your work in a wonderful part of the world delivering groceries, with each day very different.

However, apart from the necessary Protection of Workers (Retail and Age Restricted Goods) (Scotland) legislation and face coverings, I have found customers are generally genuinely appreciative of our efforts, unlike some of the criticism which has been directed at politicians.

Peter Ovenstone.

Rail fares are no joke

On January 24 rail fares in Scotland will see the biggest rise for 10 years, increasing the cost of a season ticket between Glasgow and Edinburgh to an eyewatering £4,430.

The Scottish Government have terminated the Abellio contract with effect from March 2022 and the rail service will be run by a nationalised company.

But with price increases like these it is unlikely that travellers will be persuaded to use such an expensive train service.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Mugiemoss Road, Aberdeen

