Readers’ letters: Ban noisy fireworks

With regards to the death of Claire Buchanan’s horse, she must be devastated.

I know what it’s like to lose a pet that’s part of the family.

I would personally ban any fireworks that make any kind of loud banging noises – my black lab Jack is terrified of loud noises, and when fireworks go off he hyperventilates and can’t move. I sometimes think he is going to have a heart attack.

It’s very distressing and I know a lot of other people whose dogs have the same issue.

K Milne, Drumoak, Aberdeenshire.

‘Steamboated’ by Big Yin?

I lived and worked in Glasgow in the 1970s and still visit, but I’ve never personally heard the term “trousered” to describe being drunk.

I found approximately 38 slang Scottish terms for being intoxicated. There are probably more?

“Trousered” – to pocket or take (especially money) for one self – wasn’t one!

Billy CON-nolly, as a smart comedian, I think has “steamboated” Oxford English Dictionary researchers – well done!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.