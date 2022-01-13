Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Nuclear delivers because it’s carbon-free

By P&J readers
January 13, 2022, 5:00 pm


Sir, – Colin D Young chastises me for using the word “clean” for nuclear energy.

I stand corrected since I meant the electricity produced was “clean” because no carbon dioxide was created.

Today, as I write, gas was producing 61.9% of our electricity, nuclear 13.1% and wind 22.4%.

What solution does Colin Young suggest when gas is banned and what is he going to do when gas is also banned for cooking and heating?

Meanwhile the rest of the world is burning fossil fuels, building coal-fired plants and driving 1.45 billion petrol/diesel vehicles.

Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

Key role to play for net-zero goal

Sir, – In his letter, Colin D Young rather pedantically takes issue with Clark Cross’s definition of nuclear power as “clean energy”. The disposal and storage of nuclear waste has long been an emotive issue.

However it is increasingly obvious if governments continue to pursue their deluded, self-imposed netzero targets, their flagship policies centred on wind power will fail to  deliver reliable electricity supplies.

We are paying through the nose to subsidise green energy which, when environmental, manufacturing and decommissioning factors are taken into account, is certainly not as clean as some would have us believe.

As yet no power source is without environmental consequences.  Those who persist with this net-zero obsession should realise nuclear power has a key role to play. While we  await the delivery of the holy grail of clean energy – nuclear fusion (as opposed to fission) – we should welcome the small modular reactors being developed by Rolls-Royce that will help ensure security of supply to domestic and industrial consumers alike.

Alternatively, Mr Young may prefer to add some environmentally friendly warm winter woollies to his wardrobe.

Neil J Bryce, Gateshaw Cottage, Kelso.

Waste claims won’t help energy policy

Sir, – Colin D Young makes  the most alarming claims about the dangers of nuclear
power and associated waste. Until these claims are supported with accredited information on how the dangers are measured and compared with alternatives, I suggest your readers treat them as unsupported assertions and of little help in developing policy for netzero electricity supply. 

Dr Allan Duncan, Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

Johnson needs a magpie in garden

Sir, – Looks like Boris’s coat is on a shoogly peg. Maybe if he said “I can’t remember, I  was just in the garden watching a magpie”, he would get away with it.

Brian Wilkinson, North Square, Aberdeen.

