Readers’ letters: ‘Double standards’ need to be looked at

Sir, – David Edes would seem to be a regular theatre-goer for his letter describes in some detail the nudity and sexual content of the various productions he’s viewed on stage, and I see he gives Eden Court a mention in this.

His position seems to be that he sees little difference between what goes on in private lap dancing clubs and what the public can now see on stage, so he cries double standards in the matter of licensing for the restrictions that apply to clubs don’t apply to theatres.

If what Mr Edes says is correct then theatre management needs to get a grip and the licensing authorities also.

Private Eyes and the like make their coin by exploiting sex and female nudity, and along with many another individual and organisations in Inverness, I would happily see them run out of town. That’s difficult to do, but some kind of hold needs to be kept on them or else they’ll proliferate throughout the region.

Keith Fernie, Drakies Avenue, Inverness.

Open fires not the end of the world

Sir, – They can’t be serious… I couldn’t quite believe what I was reading – “Aberdeenshire Council to replace open fires in council-owned houses in Braemar with upgraded electric storage heaters against tenants’ wishes”.

One of the most remote and coldest villages in the country, one where they do get power cuts now and again, apart from the recent storm event which saw almost the whole county blacked out, in some areas for the best part of a week.

Unless every electricity cable is buried, power cuts are bound to happen on occasion in the more remote areas through wind, snow and ice loading apart from trees falling on lines. Those fortunate enough to still have an open fire or a wood stove were able to keep warm and perhaps heat water and food for themselves and neighbours.

Apart from heating, the open fireplace also gives better ventilation, a feature encouraged by the NHS during our current unpleasantness.

We are told this action is to pursue Holyrood’s goal of net-zero emissions – box ticking – as if a dozen or so open fires would cause the sky to fall in, they would be better trying to train cattle not to break wind.

If you already have an inbuilt backup system, why on earth remove it on the totem of being ‘Green’?

Stuart Robertson, Barclay Park, Aboyne.

Fire alarm ‘law’ is just confusing

Sir, – I refer to your report on the latest legislation regarding the need for interconnected fire alarms.

As my home insurance is due for renewal next month, I called my insurer Aviva for further information, particularly as to what the position would be if I had not installed the required alarms. I was advised that there was no requirement for any alarm to be installed in terms of my policy far less those described under the new legislation. However they did say although it was not a prerequisite, that it was advisable to have fire alarms fitted… which I do have in any case.

Apparently the need for all this was driven by the fire at the 14-storey Grenfell Tower block but how this undoubted tragedy translates into having to fit three alarms into a two-bedroomed home in Scotland is beyond most.

Furthermore, if these alarms are hard-wired it may require several trades; an electrician, a plasterer and a decorator to make good the damage. All at considerable further expense.

Further confusion arises when the Scottish Government states that “no one will be criminalised if they need more time and there are no penalties for non-compliance”.

Does this not suggest that this is a law without teeth?

George S Morrison, Dyce, Aberdeen.