Readers’ letters: Council should build bridges, not tear them down

Sir, – The old bridge in Lossiemouth is a loved, iconic treasure to people of the town, whether resident or moved away – so iconic that it was the favourite view of the first Labour Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald, who had travelled to many places on this Earth.

To learn recently that Moray Council plans to demolish the bridge is almost as unbelievable as the choice of where to put the replacement bridge.

The old Lossie bridge is every bit as iconic to us as the cathedral in Elgin is to residents there. Consider the reaction in Elgin if the council decided to knock down the cathedral.

I have stayed in the town for over 70 years and know many locals, and I have yet to find one in agreement to knocking the bridge down.

To the council, please reconsider your decision. If needed poll the locals, and remember your commitment is to represent the town.

Bill Liebnitz, Lossiemouth.

A shake-up at the BBC is needed

Sir, – Finally we have a UK culture and media secretary Nadine Dorries who has stood up to the British Broadcasting Corporation and announced the licence fee will be frozen for two years and there will be a review to see how the BBC should be funded in future years.

This once great institution is now a shadow of its former self where left-wing bias, Brexit-bashing and wokeness are all too common. We only need to look at the BBC news programmes in Scotland to see they have become an unofficial spokesperson of the Scottish Government. To some the news could be viewed as the latest daily instalment of SNP propaganda. You need to question the continuation of the BBC Scotland channel which was created to appease the nationalists but fails to attract many viewers. Can it really be economically viable to continue funding this channel along with other channels which attract so few viewers?

There will also be other ways the BBC can make cost savings.

This announcement has been a timely reminder to the BBC that it is funded by the taxpayer and should return to its roots of political impartiality. Invest in good-quality programming which will go a long way to restoring the reputation of this once great British institution.

Mhairi E Rennie, Finlayson Street, Fraserburgh.

Shock at Union Street decision

Sir, – I was completely shocked to read that Aberdeen City Council proposes to go ahead with the closure of Union Street, and further shocked that it will be decided by a sub-committee, using the Town House Rulebook, and not by the full committee of 45.

It would appear that if the full committee were voting this proposal would be refused, but a small sub-committee is using what appears as a loophole to carry the motion.

To a layman it appears this project is being decided through the back door and not by full council votes, which only need a majority.

It should be noted that the forming of Union Street was to allow the free flow of traffic between King Street and Holburn Street. Prior to Union Street, King Street was connected to streets leading down to the harbour area and round the docks. Completion of Union Street allowed a free flow of traffic from Bridge of Don to Bridge of Dee.

Being 79 years of age, with various medical conditions, and with my wife members of St Nicholas Church in Union Street, if this was to be implemented by the council I will find public transport more difficult to use. There will be no direct buses for us to attend church.

On behalf of the senior citizens of Aberdeen and many others I hope the council can reconsider its proposal.

W Esslemont, Beechwood Court, Aberdeen.