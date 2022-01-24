Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: VAR needed for top flight game

By EE readers
January 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Referee Kevin Clancy sends off Rangers' Ryan Kent for a foul on Aberdeen' Scott Brown during a Cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on January 18, 2022 (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Referee Kevin Clancy sends off Rangers' Ryan Kent for a foul on Aberdeen' Scott Brown during a Cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on January 18, 2022 (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Scotland’s top flight continues to be plagued by controversial decisions from officials this season.

Many Scottish managers and fans are saying Scottish football needs VAR (virtual assistant referee) as soon as possible – for everyone’s sake! Controversy now happens in many games, whether a player is offside, fouled or not being given a penalty by the four officials due to the speed of the game.

Their eyes cannot be everywhere so they have to make the best decision or they have to have help like VAR. Clubs will vote on introducing it this year with the SFA and SPFL backing the move. But certain football fans are fuming over a VAR decision.

A £9 Subbuteo virtual assistant referee set features a screen for the referee to review dubious decisions. If it’s good enough for a green base, it’s good enough for green grass!

T Shirron. Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Moderately amusing

With reference to Andrew Lamb I must take issue with his comments on Scott Brown. Watching the replay it is clear that he was clapping his  hands to encourage his team to  greater efforts after the Ryan Kent red card.

As Kent passed Brown he turned and made a remark to the Aberdeen captain who understandably responded by waving him on his way. Hardly a sending-off offence
and even moderately amusing to any neutral observer.

I wonder what Mr Lamb would have said had the roles been reversed?  Kent was the first Rangers player to be dismissed in domestic football for more than two years.

A Robertson, Alford.

