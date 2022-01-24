Readers’ letters: VAR needed for top flight game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s top flight continues to be plagued by controversial decisions from officials this season.

Many Scottish managers and fans are saying Scottish football needs VAR (virtual assistant referee) as soon as possible – for everyone’s sake! Controversy now happens in many games, whether a player is offside, fouled or not being given a penalty by the four officials due to the speed of the game.

Their eyes cannot be everywhere so they have to make the best decision or they have to have help like VAR. Clubs will vote on introducing it this year with the SFA and SPFL backing the move. But certain football fans are fuming over a VAR decision.

A £9 Subbuteo virtual assistant referee set features a screen for the referee to review dubious decisions. If it’s good enough for a green base, it’s good enough for green grass!

T Shirron. Davidson Drive, Aberdeen.

Moderately amusing

With reference to Andrew Lamb I must take issue with his comments on Scott Brown. Watching the replay it is clear that he was clapping his hands to encourage his team to greater efforts after the Ryan Kent red card.

As Kent passed Brown he turned and made a remark to the Aberdeen captain who understandably responded by waving him on his way. Hardly a sending-off offence

and even moderately amusing to any neutral observer.

I wonder what Mr Lamb would have said had the roles been reversed? Kent was the first Rangers player to be dismissed in domestic football for more than two years.

A Robertson, Alford.