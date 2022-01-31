Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Relocate school at east end of Union St

By EE Readers
January 31, 2022, 5:00 pm
Harlaw Academy, Albyn Place, Aberdeen.
I enjoyed the education focus in Thursday’s Evening Express: Flashback school pictures, north-east to receive less government early years education money, and (indirectly) Colin Farquhar on risks and creativity, a cinematic meets civic redevelopment view.

His full-page article started with an anecdote on school poetry and concluded with a call for “creativity, transformation and risk”, which could have been a quote from the recommendation of the first report by the great and good of the Times Education Commission. Indeed, at first glance I thought the picture, at the heart of the article, was an artist’s impression of an atrium for a new city academy.

And a “radical and thoughtful solution” occurred to me: why not put in a school, in order to improve the moribund eastern end of Union Street? One option would be to relocate Harlaw Academy ; plus the current campus would fetch a good price.

Alternatively, a secondary faith school might be encouraged to set up for the growing religious population of Aberdeen. This has been successful in other parts of the UK where large empty shops have been converted and lively teens have transformed run-down areas.

This bold move might be a vote winner in the upcoming local council elections. Which political party triumphed with “Education, education, education”?

Paul Martin

