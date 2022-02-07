Readers’ letters: Glass failing to produce goods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Glass failing to produce goods

By EE readers
February 7, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 7, 2022, 5:45 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass.
After yet another embarrassing result, will Dave Cormack (oh, and the rest of the board) have the courage to sack his mate Stephen Glass (and yes, Stephen, that IS the only reason you got the job – your “management” record in the MLS was every bit as bad, if not worse, so why else would you have
been appointed)?

When are we going to see this attractive, attacking football we were promised this season? Possession does not mean attacking.  The possession that we have in games is like Amanda Holden, pointless!

Ian D

Cut MSPs, not fire doors

The suggestion by SNP Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville to cut the bottom off fire doors to boost ventilation in classrooms shows a lack of research!  Nicola  Sturgeon’s statement “having adequate spaces under doors is an important way of improving airflow” is wrong! As an ex-fireman I say smoke is the main killer in a fire – cutting fire doors will let it out into corridors and allow oxygen in to fuel the flames.

This makes a mockery of the forced SNP new law for all Scottish homes to have interlinked smoke and heat alarms by February 1 2022 as a result of the Grenfell
Tower blaze.  The major cause of death at Grenfell Tower was smoke.  Our bungling SNP politicians are failing miserably to get Scotland back to business – it’s them who should be cut!

T Shirron, Aberdeen

