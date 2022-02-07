Readers’ letters: Glass failing to produce goods

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After yet another embarrassing result, will Dave Cormack (oh, and the rest of the board) have the courage to sack his mate Stephen Glass (and yes, Stephen, that IS the only reason you got the job – your “management” record in the MLS was every bit as bad, if not worse, so why else would you have

been appointed)?

When are we going to see this attractive, attacking football we were promised this season? Possession does not mean attacking. The possession that we have in games is like Amanda Holden, pointless!

Ian D

Cut MSPs, not fire doors

The suggestion by SNP Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville to cut the bottom off fire doors to boost ventilation in classrooms shows a lack of research! Nicola Sturgeon’s statement “having adequate spaces under doors is an important way of improving airflow” is wrong! As an ex-fireman I say smoke is the main killer in a fire – cutting fire doors will let it out into corridors and allow oxygen in to fuel the flames.

This makes a mockery of the forced SNP new law for all Scottish homes to have interlinked smoke and heat alarms by February 1 2022 as a result of the Grenfell

Tower blaze. The major cause of death at Grenfell Tower was smoke. Our bungling SNP politicians are failing miserably to get Scotland back to business – it’s them who should be cut!

T Shirron, Aberdeen