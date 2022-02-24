Readers’ letters: Culture money must be shared

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

How can Peterhead Prison be condemned to obscurity due to lack of funds?

Edinburgh Festivals are to get a “boost” from a new £16 million lifeline from the Scottish Government! This emergency funding is on top of the £7.5m Creative Scotland provides each year and extra to the Covid recovery £65 million for “culture” announced in January.

Culture can be defined as all the ways of life including arts, beliefs and institutions of a population that are passed down from generation to generation.

Peterhead Prison is a 125–year–old institution. Edinburgh Festival is a 75–year–old arts event. Surely Peterhead Prison could get a portion of the porridge to keep financially healthy?

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

Staff need pay, not tips

I recently had a meal in a restaurant and when I received my bill there was an option to pay a percentage for a service charge. As the server was standing at our table I felt awkward and embarrassed to decline.

I understand the hospitality industry has had a rough time over the last two years, but if the staff were paid better wages pre-pandemic then there would be no need for this outdated practice.

Craig Fraser, Craigs Road, Ellon, Aberdeenshire