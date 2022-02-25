Readers’ letters: Aberdeen is not Saint-Tropez!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Readers’ letters: Aberdeen is not Saint-Tropez!

By EE readers
February 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 5:02 pm
Tired buildings along Union Street. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media. Taken September 2020.
Union Street. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media

It seems the final nail in the coffin preventing Union Street reopening to  traffic has been hammered home.

This is evident with the huge wafer board hoardings outside the former BHS building.  Stretching across half the street, they will prevent the opening as long as demolition and building work continues.

All for the sake of £20 million.  In November, top Town House officials promised six months of consultation on the proposals with all affected groups — no one listens to us anyway.  Now £11 million is required to bring the sparkle back to the Granite Mile — this is an old plan.

Aberdeen is not Saint-Tropez, therefore put a stop to this fantasy plan of cafe culture at £1.5m.  Shame on the inept past/present councillors for letting the city centre get into such a sorry state in the first place!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

Let there be light

If Anyone has been in Aberdeen city centre in the evening during winter months, they will realise how dark and dingy our city is.  We are now reading about plans for Belmont Street cafe culture, beachfront regeneration, not to mention £11 million for cleaning up Union Street, and of course the Union Terrace Gardens project.

Should any or all of the aforementioned projects take off or to be a success, they will definitely be nonstarters if the lights are not turned on.  We require our city to be floodlit, as we have all seen in other cities, so people can feel comfortable and safe whilst enjoying an evening out.

Will this happen?

I am extremely doubtful.

Gordon Park

