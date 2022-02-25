Readers’ letters: Aberdeen is not Saint-Tropez!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It seems the final nail in the coffin preventing Union Street reopening to traffic has been hammered home.

This is evident with the huge wafer board hoardings outside the former BHS building. Stretching across half the street, they will prevent the opening as long as demolition and building work continues.

All for the sake of £20 million. In November, top Town House officials promised six months of consultation on the proposals with all affected groups — no one listens to us anyway. Now £11 million is required to bring the sparkle back to the Granite Mile — this is an old plan.

Aberdeen is not Saint-Tropez, therefore put a stop to this fantasy plan of cafe culture at £1.5m. Shame on the inept past/present councillors for letting the city centre get into such a sorry state in the first place!

T Shirron, Davidson Drive, Aberdeen

Let there be light

If Anyone has been in Aberdeen city centre in the evening during winter months, they will realise how dark and dingy our city is. We are now reading about plans for Belmont Street cafe culture, beachfront regeneration, not to mention £11 million for cleaning up Union Street, and of course the Union Terrace Gardens project.

Should any or all of the aforementioned projects take off or to be a success, they will definitely be nonstarters if the lights are not turned on. We require our city to be floodlit, as we have all seen in other cities, so people can feel comfortable and safe whilst enjoying an evening out.

Will this happen?

I am extremely doubtful.

Gordon Park