Readers’ letters: Please pick up your dog mess

By EE readers
March 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
I am a dog owner and absolutely disgusted by the amount of irresponsible dog owners who do not clean up after their dogs.

Being a dog owner comes with responsibilities!

I was walking my dog last week and was verbally abused by a man who spoke of dog mess outside his door.

I was shocked and stunned by the barrage I received. I had to defend myself by politely telling him I always pick up my dog mess.

All of the responsible dog owners among us have to avoid dog mess each time we go out with our dogs.

I am speaking as a dog owner, I could not imagine how awful it is for non-dog owners to have to put up with this.

Stiffer penalties need to be enforced on the spot against these people who think it’s fine to walk away without picking up their dog mess.

The majority of these people who are guilty of this always make sure that their dogs are not fouling at their own doors but think it’s fine to allow them to foul beside other peoples’ properties.

BI.

Sheridan shines

TIV series No Return, which finished this week, was a gripping four-part drama about a family caught up in the Turkish police system with their son arrested and charged with sexual assault of another boy.

Brilliant acting by Sheridan Smith as the mother and a fine performance by the son Lewis Ashborne Serkis made the series a first class drama by ITV.

Let’s have more of this quality British TV.

Dennis Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

