Opinion Letters

Readers’ Letters: Mapping roads for Granite City

By EE readers
March 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
One reader suggests a plan for Union Street.
This is my solution for Union Street, maybe.

First I would do away with the four lanes between Market Street and Bridge Street.

I would then widen the pavements and install decent street furniture.

Then I would create a single lane in the middle wide enough for a bus. Then go to the Castlegate and bring it back to its former glory and create a bus interchange.

You could then ask Stagecoach/First Bus to provide a free electric bus to run, say, every hour between the Castlegate and Queens Cross with a charging point at the Castlegate. Passengers coming from King Street direction would transfer on to the electric bus and from the west and south could transfer at the Music Hall.

This lane would be for the bus only and any other traffic who used it could be fined, say, £500.

Just a thought.

MM, Bucksburn

Common sense required

A £30M hole in the budget – are we surprised? They have insisted on pouring public monies into their fancy projects, to the detriment of essential services and the real priorities of the Aberdeen citizens.

They want to turn the old JLP building into a museum for dinosaurs; they should be the main exhibits. The next bout of local elections will show how the people of Aberdeen feel about this, by booting them out and bringing in new blood, ideally with a modicum of common sense.

Brian, Kemnay

