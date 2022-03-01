Council to investigate turning Aberdeen’s John Lewis into museum

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Could a giant blue whale skeleton soon be hanging from the ceiling of Aberdeen’s old John Lewis?

It might sound unlikely, but the council is aiming high as it strives to secure a new lease of life for the former George Street department store.

Norco House was emptied last summer, and has been used by NHS Grampian as a vaccination centre since then.

But its long-term future remains in doubt.

Aberdeen John Lewis could become new museum

Inspired by attractions such as the Eden Project coming to neighbouring Dundee, councillors are eager to make the most of the city centre landmark.

During a stormy session on the future of Aberdeen yesterday, they voted to instruct officers to leave no stone unturned in their search for a new occupier…

No matter how ambitious the idea may seem.

Lower Deeside councillor Marie Boulton introduced calls for officers to approach, among others, the Natural History Museum in London about the cavernous space.

She said: “We need to look carefully at opportunities for John Lewis.

“There could be the chance to bring in types of businesses or attractions that would encourage high footfall and regenerate shops around it.

“We should speak to the UK Government, who fund the Natural History Museum, to see if they would like a branch in Aberdeen.”

‘This could be our Eden Project’

Mrs Boulton also mentioned the possibility of creating a medical museum in Aberdeen, something veteran doctors have been campaigning for for years.

SNP group leader Alex Nicoll backed her vision for the future of Norco House.

He said: “The reason the Eden Project ended up going to Dundee is because John Alexander, the leader of Dundee City Council, went to them.

“That is exactly what we are suggesting, and I commend that good idea.”

Accusations of ‘dead cat strategy’

Lord Provost Barney Crockett was less impressed.

Coming in the midst of a debate on the pedestrianisation of Union Street, he likened the independent councillor’s tactics to that of the under-fire Prime Minister.

Mr Crockett said: “Boris Johnson is known for the ‘dead cat strategy’…

“That means, in a discussion about something serious, he will throw something in that is nothing to do with it to distract attention.

“That is what we have here.”

What next for Aberdeen City Council’s John Lewis museum idea?

Nevertheless, councillors sided with Mrs Boulton and officers will report back to a meeting in August with their progress on the building.

The Natural History Museum already has a presence in the Granite City, with some of its collection on display at Aberdeen University’s zoology building.

And members of the Aberdeen Medico-Chirurgical Society told us last year about their quest to establish a new medical museum in the north-east – though Woolmanhill Hospital is their preferred location.

The meeting came just weeks after we revealed the old John Lewis building could fetch up to £5 million when it goes on the market.

The property is to be offered to prospective buyers as a “unique” retail or development opportunity.

But one expert told us that its “only possible value would be for knocking it down and building flats”.

