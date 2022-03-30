Readers’ letters: Slow internet speeds are frustrating

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Readers’ letters: Slow internet speeds are frustrating

By P&J readers
March 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ian Barker wants those with the slowest broadband speeds prioritised for superfast broadband

Sir, – I know how Ian Barker must be feeling – sheer frustration at the slow speeds of the internet in Scotland.

I’m with BT and their internet speeds are atrocious, the same can be said of TalkTalk, Vodafone, EE and Sky.

If at all possible I would like Mr Barker to add my name to his petitioning of the Scottish Government.

Dr John Smith, Birchview Court, Inverness.

History lessons we have not learned

Sir, – I took a walk last week to Broomhill cemetery in Keith. 1922 was a sad year for the Walker family, two deaths in six months: my great-grandfather aged 83 and my father’s young brother, William, sadly at nine and a half, the victim of meningitis.
All this thinking about 1922 made me wonder what were the great issues of the day. So over to Mr Google.

Well, there were three: a pandemic (Spanish Flu) which killed millions and was still raging, a prime minister (Lloyd George), once seen as a hero but now disgraced by a series of scandals and immorality and a war being waged in Russia by a Moscow government trying to stop smaller states breaking away.

Sound familiar?

I got a phone call later from friends in Germany helping the Ukraine community to prepare for an influx of refugees. One of their helpers is an old lady of Ukrainian origin. She is 93 and her family headed east in 1941 to escape the Nazis and then west in 1944 to escape the communists, ending up in Frankfurt.

My friend was discussing the state of the world with this lady and asked, based on her wide experience of life, if there were any lessons which we might learn from history. The old lady thought for a minute and then said: “The only lesson we learn from history is that we have never learned from the lessons of history.”

As I look at those two gravestones in Broomhill cemetery from 1922 and at the world in 2022, I cannot remember hearing wiser words.

Murray Walker, Fife Street, Keith.

Aberdeen must look to the future

Sir, – Aberdeen has grown on the revenue from many industries that have come and sadly gone. The city of today has, in recent years, developed from the offshore oil industry revenue.

Whatever your view, this industry is in decline so it is more than appropriate that we take steps to remember the legacy left to the city by this industry. The Press and Journal of March 24 has devoted a considerable amount of space to an oil industry national energy centre or museum.

To that end Aberdeen should not miss the boat again, and go for George Simpson’s proposed oil rig tourist attraction as part of this national energy centre or museum.

Aberdeen needs to look to the future and part of that is to build attractions that will bring in visitors so that the revenue from oil is, at least, partially replaced.

If we do not, then future generations will look back and rightly ask why was an opportunity missed and the history of Aberdeen will be poorer as a result.

WHC Richmond, Kirkton of Durris, Banchory.

We have the best fish in the world

Sir, – In response to Stewart Wright replying to my shock at the TV comment about chippies using Russian fish.

I wasn’t criticising the quality of the product. I have visited Iceland and have sampled their seafood which is great.

All I was trying to convey was the fact that in Scotland we have, in my opinion, the best fish in the world.

Alan McPherson, Grant Street, Cullen.

