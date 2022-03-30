Second spot can be Caley Thistle’s, insists former defender Richard Hastings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richard Hastings believes Caley Thistle have every reason to believe they can mount a late bid to become the runners-up in the Championship.

Three months without a win has been followed by three vital victories against Arbroath, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.

Now, they find themselves just six points behind second-placed Arbroath with five fixtures remaining and Ayr United next up a week on Saturday.

Dick Campbell’s part-timers Arbroath have spent much of this season top of the pack, but a dip in results as seen them overtaken by Kilmarnock, who have established a four-point advantage at the top.

Just two wins in eight games for the Angus side has opened the door for Caley Thistle to try and haul them in. Finishing second would mean two less play-off fixtures to contend with in the battle to reach the Premiership.

Real push for second spot is on

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County star Hastings, who is manager of Inverurie Locos in the Highland League, is sure Billy Dodds and his players will have Arbroath in their sights.

He said: “When you are behind a team, all you can do is set yourselves a challenge. They will be trying to win every remaining game.

“If you do that, you can’t have done any more. If it takes them into second place, great, but if it doesn’t you will at least have that momentum and belief going into the play-off fixtures.

“If they can keep picking up points, it will keep the confidence going.

“When you go into the play-offs and you have that winning mindset, you could be going in against a team which hasn’t been quite as consistent, which is why you’re higher in the table.

“Not only are they (Inverness) turning their form around, but they are scoring goals, which helps and the confidence rises further.”

Scoring goals is lifting Caley Thistle

A 3-0 win against Arbroath was followed by a dramatic 3-2 victory at Raith Rovers and Saturday’s 2-0 win against Dunfermline Athletic.

The early points banked served Caley Thistle well for this return to form and former Canadian international defender Hastings feels, as soon as the rot was stopped in style, the chance was there to turn it around.

He added: “Getting that first win against Arbroath was so important.

“It has obviously given them a huge lift in confidence, around the squad and the club.

“They have backed it up with two more successive wins and you would think they are close to being safe within the play-offs.

“That’s where your form is so important as you try to finish the season with as many wins and points as possible, to build momentum going into the play-offs.”

Caley Thistle have a free weekend due to scheduled opponents Queen of the South facing Raith Rovers in Sunday’s final of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Leaders Kilmarnock can move seven points clear of Arbroath on Friday when they travel to Dougie Imrie’s Morton, at the same time as Ayr host Hamilton.

On Saturday, Arbroath will aim to keep their title bid alive by winning at Partick Thistle, who are four points and one place below Inverness.