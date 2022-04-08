Readers’ letters: Where was similar support for Afghans?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Readers’ letters: Where was similar support for Afghans?

By P&J readers
April 8, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 5:04 pm
People queue up to board a military aircraft and leave Kabul (Photo: Xinhua/Shutterstock)
Sir, – As much as I support the welcome and offer of homes to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the horror brought to their country by the Russian invasion, there lingers in my mind the lack of such assistance to Afghans, who, because of their work for the Western allies were forced for their own safety to flee from Kabul as the might of the Taliban army – not in tanks or Humvees, but a raggedy mob in pick-up trucks and motorbikes – descended on the city.

I can recall no offer of “super-sponsorship” or politicians wearing the Afghan colours. Their plight was the result of disgraceful abandonment by those who promised them a bright new world.

Many were lucky to get on flights to safety, others left to their fate at the hands of those who show little mercy. Surely those who arrived in our country deserve the same assistance as those from Ukraine.

Their broken dreams are legacy of our government’s betrayal.

Ivan W Reid, Kirkburn, Laurencekirk.

Is it end of days for organised religion?

Sir, – With a couple of landmark town-centre churches about to be sold off in Inverness, and doubtless the same scenario being repeated elsewhere, the Kirk’s future doesn’t look too secure.

Maybe organised religion has had its day. There were so many denominations, each of them required us to jump through their own little hoops or we couldn’t belong to their group or to God’s. How ridiculous it all was, how controlling, how presumptuous.

Author and poet Emily Bronte had a good take on religion generally. In her poem, No Coward Soul Is Mine, she described the thousand creeds that grip men’s hearts as being unutterably vain, as withered weeds, as idlest froth amid the boundless main.

If you read through her poem it becomes apparent how unshakeable was her personal belief in God. I’ll go with that.

Keith Fernie, Drakies Avenue, Inverness.

Standing on an independent ticket

Sir, – For many years, I have been sending letters to the editor on a variety of subjects but have never been naive enough to think it would have persuaded the readers to adopt my point of view.

Over the years, I have followed aspiring councillors from their election promises to their acceptance on leaving about how disappointed they were on not achieving their election promises. In the main, this is from the so-called group that stand on an independent ticket.

There is an expression that I heard many years ago, “farting into the wind”, which the person had used to illustrate that without support in a committee environment then that person’s aims would come to nothing.

It would be nice to think that if you had a number of independents on a committee they would support each other’s point of view. But dream on – are we to believe that this group put aside their political beliefs while on council business?

Of course not, so any voting that goes on in this group is influenced by their long-held political views. So it’s not surprising that groups that stand on an independent ticket rarely achieve their election promises.

As much as I don’t like nationalists of any type, the SNP normally has a party loyalty that the other political groups should learn from.

So, to sum up, again I will not vote for anyone standing as an independent and will disregard other candidates that think historical references about where they have spent their life as so much rubbish.

I will be interested in how they are going to tackle local problems using local initiatives and not be reliant on tainted advice from the people in power in the central belt.

Finlay G Mackintosh, Forres.

