Killers of Aberdeen grandmother and ScotRail worker to appeal their convictions

Two violent killers who were jailed for the brutal murders of an Aberdeen grandmother and a ScotRail worker are appealing their convictions, the Court of Criminal Appeal has confirmed.

Crack cocaine-fuelled Norman Duncan stabbed Margaret Robertson, 54, at least 25 times during a frenzied knife attack on September 25 in 2019.

And drink and drug-fuelled David Bain, 28, stabbed railway employee Clifford Anderson in the heart at his victim’s own flat on August 23 2020.

A judge ordered that Bain should serve a minimum of 16 years in prison before he is eligible to seek release following the murder.

But now, lawyers acting for Bain will go to the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh later this year in a bid to have their client freed from custody.

And legal representatives for Margaret Robertson’s killer have launched an appeal against his conviction – claiming Norman Duncan is the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

At a hearing earlier this year, judge Lord Harrower ordered at the High Court in Edinburgh that Duncan must serve 20 years in prison before he is eligible to seek parole.

The judge warned Duncan, formerly of Northsea Court and Seaton Walk in Aberdeen: “This does not mean you will be released automatically at the end of that period”.

The court heard that Duncan has amassed 74 previous convictions and that 58 of them had led to custodial sentences being imposed.

His lengthy criminal record includes convictions for serious assault, assault with a weapon, assault with intent to rob and mobbing and rioting.

Duncan had denied causing fatal stab wounds to the neck and face of Ms Robertson or Fullerton, who was known as Meg, at her home at Promenade Court, in Aberdeen.

The court heard that DNA matching Duncan was found under his victim’s fingernails and she was seen to have sustained defensive injuries as she tried to protect herself.

Other forensic evidence also pointed to Duncan as the murderer.

‘Brutal and callous’

At a hearing last month, Lord Boyd of Duncansby told Clifford Anderson’s murderer David Bain that he might never be released from custody.

Lord Boyd told the former labourer and slaughterhouse worker: “Your actions that night were brutal and callous.

“You have struggled with mental health issues and addiction for some time, as well as issues about your own sexuality”.

The court heard how Bain was seen outside in the street with a can of lager after the fatal attack in Jasmine Terrace, in Aberdeen, shouting: “I have stabbed him”.

Mandatory life sentence

He later told police: “I just f***ing stuck it in him. He also said to officers: “I need to stop taking drugs. That’s what it is”.

Blood samples from Bain tested positive for alcohol, cocaine and diazepam in the wake of the fatal assault.

Bain had earlier denied murdering Mr Anderson but was convicted of the crime, which carries a mandatory life sentence, last month.

He arrived at the rail worker’s home in the early hours of the morning after they made contact through the Grindr app before stabbing him in the heart, which resulted in rapid and profuse blood loss.

Bain disposed of the two knives he took from Mr Anderson’s home in a bin but was still found to be in possession of a multi-tool with blades when he was detained by police.

Aberdeen-born Bain told his trial that as well as drinking he would consume cocaine, marijuana, diazepam, ecstasy and ketamine. He said: “It affected my mental health quite severely”.

He said he was bisexual but added: “I did do sexual things with other men but I felt ashamed about it.” He said he had previously self-harmed.

Bain said he had not fallen out with Mr Anderson and there was no trouble between them.

‘Stabbing motion’

He said he made “a stabbing motion” but the knife came into contact with the other man.

He maintained that he did not intend to strike the victim and said: “It all happened really quickly. After that happened I ran out the house. I opened the door and ran out in panic”.

Officials at the Court of Criminal Appeal confirmed that both Bain and Duncan’s lawyers will address appeal judges later this year.

